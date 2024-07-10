Green Dot Public Schools of Tennessee Announces Transition to IOTA Community Schools

IOTA Community Schools is a new charter school system in Memphis, TN that will be taking over the schools formerly headed by Green Dot Public Schools of Tennessee IOTA Executive Director Jocquell Rodgers has over 24 years of experience in education.

Green Dot of Tennessee is now IOTA Public Schools. IOTA is transforming education through innovative academics and career-enhancing programs.

This rebranding reflects our ongoing commitment to nurture the academic, social, and emotional prosperity of all learners.” — Jocquell Rodgers, IOTA Community Schools Executive Director

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 1, 2024, Green Dot Public Schools of Tennessee became IOTA Community Schools. IOTA stands for Innovation, Opportunity, Transformation, and Access, which expertly embodies the goals of the new charter school system. Green Dot served youth in the area for over a decade, and this strategic rebranding aims to enhance its impact by fostering closer collaboration within the greater Memphis community and the Achievement School District. Green Dot Public Schools National supports this change and is assisting in the transition to IOTA Community Schools.

IOTA Community Schools will operate within four schools and continue to uphold the commitment to transformative education at Bluff City High School, Hillcrest High School, Kirby Middle School, and Wooddale Middle School while fostering sustainable pathways to economic growth.

IOTA Community Schools' leadership is spearheaded by its Executive Director Jocquell Rodgers, who brings over 24 years of experience in education. Rodgers and everyone at IOTA are dedicated to driving innovation in education and providing students with access to opportunities that inspire them to envision greater futures. These opportunities include offering hands-on programs for students interested in podcasting, music production, aviation and more.

“I am happy to serve at the helm as we enter into a new and exciting phase as IOTA Community Schools. This rebranding reflects our ongoing commitment to nurture the academic, social, and emotional prosperity of all learners. IOTA Community Schools also strengthens our belief that even the smallest changes in education can have a profound impact on students, families, and communities,” said Rodgers.

Students, parents, and community stakeholders are invited to experience the IOTA difference on Monday, July 15, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at each campus for their grand opening and enrollment event.

For more information about IOTA Community Schools, visit iotaschools.org.