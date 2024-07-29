The Word Network to Air Congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee's Memorial Service Live on Thursday, August 1st at 12ET/11CT
SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE WORD NETWORK, THE LARGEST AFRICAN AMERICAN RELIGIOUS NETWORK IN THE WORLD, TO AIR CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE MEMORIAL SERVICE, LIVE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 1ST AT 12ET/11CT
SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN—The Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s celebration of life will be carried live on The Word Network on Thursday, August 1st at 12pm ET/11am CT. Jackson, who passed away last week, represented the 18th Congressional District in Texas.
The Word Network continues its tradition of airing memorial services of such prominent people as Aretha Franklin, Rosa Parks, and Whitney Houston. The Word Network is the leading cable channel for religion and gospel music. The Word Network can be seen on all cable systems in the United States, and internationally on all streaming platforms in over 200 countries.
Those wanting to air the service are asked to credit The Word Network. Coordinates are Galaxy 32 at 91.0 W, Transponder 19C, 4066.5 MHz Horizontal.
MEDIA CONTACTS: MORT MEISNER ASSOCIATES, 248-545-2222
MORT MEISNER 248-613-0948 AND GRACE CARLISLE 248-565-5342
Mort Meisner
Mort Meisner Associates
+1 248-545-2222
mort@mortmeisner.com