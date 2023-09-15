GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE IS SUPPORTING STRIKING UAW WORKERS WITH DEEP DISCOUNTS AND FREE PRODUCTS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenhouse of Walled Lake is showing its support for the nearly 150,000 striking UAW Auto Workers by offering 50% off all products to active UAW members for the duration of the strike. Greenhouse of Walled Lake is also giving away one free container of gummies from Wana, which are beneficial for sleep and stress relief. Discounts are valid for unlimited visits; free gummies are offered on the first visit only.
Greenhouse of Walled Lake is also selling t-shirts for $20.00, which state, “We Support Our Local Auto Workers” – all revenue will go to the UAW Strike Fund.
Jerry Millen, Greenhouse of Walled Lake Owner, says, “These are stressful times, and a tremendous number of our regular clientele are men and women who work for GM, Ford, and Stellantis. This is our way of supporting these folks while they are out on strike.”
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is Oakland County’s first fully licensed Medical and Recreational Marijuana Dispensary.
Dedicated to ensuring that customers and patients receive qualified counseling and guidance when it comes to selecting the right products for them whether for a health condition, relaxation or just plain fun.
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Michigan. Hours are Monday through Sunday, 9am to 9pm.
Mort Meisner
Greenhouse of Walled Lake is also selling t-shirts for $20.00, which state, “We Support Our Local Auto Workers” – all revenue will go to the UAW Strike Fund.
Jerry Millen, Greenhouse of Walled Lake Owner, says, “These are stressful times, and a tremendous number of our regular clientele are men and women who work for GM, Ford, and Stellantis. This is our way of supporting these folks while they are out on strike.”
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is Oakland County’s first fully licensed Medical and Recreational Marijuana Dispensary.
Dedicated to ensuring that customers and patients receive qualified counseling and guidance when it comes to selecting the right products for them whether for a health condition, relaxation or just plain fun.
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Michigan. Hours are Monday through Sunday, 9am to 9pm.
Mort Meisner
Mort Meisner Associates
+1 248-613-0948
email us here