Logistics Plus Selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics for a Third Year

Logistics Plus - Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL

Logistics Plus - Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL

The annual lists recognized the top third-party logistics providers deemed the best of the best by Inbound Logistics editors.

We've been doing this for 27 plus years now, we've grown every year, and we're debt-free, so I am very proud of what our team has and continues to accomplish together.”
— Jim Berlin
ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading supply chain and logistics industry publication. It's the third consecutive year that Logistics Plus has been named to the list. The Top 100 list appears in the Inbound Logistics July 2024 edition and across all content platforms—magazine, digital, web, and apps.

"Flexibility and scalability are the themes of our annual 3PL edition – and for good reason," said Felecia Stratton, Editor for Inbound Logistics. "Outsourcing supply chain, logistics and transportation solutions to a trusted partner is never more important than when it's time to prepare for growth, and the Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PLs deliver."

"It sounds a little simplistic, but I really think our growth goes back to our culture," said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. "We've been doing this for 27 plus years now, we've grown every year, and we're debt-free, so I am very proud of what our team has and continues to accomplish together."

View the Logistics Plus profile in the digital edition at https://magazine.inboundlogistics.com/view/717133913/100/.

Earlier this year, Logistics Plus was named to the Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies list.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.com.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
+1 814-240-6881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Logistics Plus Inc. - Passion For Excellence

You just read:

Logistics Plus Selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics for a Third Year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
+1 814-240-6881
Company/Organization
Logistics Plus, Inc.
1406 Peach Street
Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501
United States
+1 866-564-7587
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. It is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

logisticsplus.com

More From This Author
Logistics Plus Selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics for a Third Year
Logistics Plus is Named a 2024 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner for a Second Year
Logistics Plus Receives Plastic Neutrality Certification for a Fourth Year
View All Stories From This Author