General (Ret.) James E. Cartwright Joins Latent AI as Strategic Advisor
I am excited to join the Latent AI team, providing tailored, resilient, and responsible edge solutions for industry and government customers.”SKILLMAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latent AI, a leader in edge AI solutions for national security applications, today announced the appointment of retired General James Cartwright as a strategic advisor to the Board. General Cartwright brings a distinguished 40-year career in the United States Marine Corps to Latent AI, culminating in his service as the eighth Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's second-highest military officer.
— General Cartwright
A National Security Leader and Visionary
Renowned for his technical acumen and strategic foresight, General James Cartwright was a driving force in the modernization of the U.S. military. As head of U.S. Strategic Command and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he pioneered the integration of advanced technologies into national security strategy. Cartwright's ability to fuse complex systems with operational realities accelerated innovation in cybersecurity, data analytics, and command-and-control. His legacy is marked by a military transformed for the digital age.
Latent AI Bolsters Strategic Expertise
"General Cartwright's unparalleled experience and strategic vision will be invaluable in guiding the development and deployment of secure and adaptable AI solutions that empower our warfighters on the front lines,” said Jags Kandasamy, Latent AI CEO and Co-Founder. “Together, we'll ensure the U.S. maintains a decisive advantage in the ever-evolving national security landscape."
General Cartwright is particularly enthusiastic about Latent AI’s focus on creating a secure and adaptable intelligent edge, which aligns with his vision of highly-distributed, well-informed systems operating at the tactical level. He also brings valuable insights on the critical concept of ‘last human meaningful control’ in AI systems, ensuring responsible development and deployment.
“I am excited to join the Latent AI team, providing tailored, resilient, and responsible edge solutions for industry and government customers,” said General Cartwright. “Latent AI’s focus on delivering secure and agile AI solutions for national security applications is exactly what’s needed in today’s ever-evolving threat landscape. Their ability to deploy these solutions efficiently at the edge is a force multiplier. Latent AI’s technology is designed to be domain-agnostic, meaning it can be applied to various national security applications, while also facilitating a global perspective on threats.”
Hear General Cartwright’s insights in a recent panel where he discusses the importance of human-machine teaming and building trustworthy AI. Watch now.
Discover how AI can revolutionize joint operations in the groundbreaking paper co-authored by General James E. Cartwright and Jags Kandasamy, published by the Atlantic Council. Download now.
About Latent AI
Latent AI, Inc. is a leading expert in edge AI, specializing in simplifying the complex process of implementing AI efficiently on any device. Established in 2018, Latent AI's cutting-edge developer platform is trusted by both government and commercial organizations looking to revolutionize their operations by harnessing the power of AI at the edge. Our tools empower developers to rapidly build secure, adaptive models, and seamlessly update them in the field or lab. For more information on how we help organizations create better and safer AI more quickly, please visit latentai.com.
