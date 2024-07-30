New Mexico Native Crowned Mrs. USA Earth 2024

Newly Crowned Earth USA 2024 Queens

National Environmental Queens Crowned To Represent The United States at The Mrs. Earth Competition In Trinadad.

Mrs. USA Earth & Ms. USA Earth promotes eco advocacy, empowering future generations. Next stop Mrs. Earth in Trinadad this November! Support the Glamorously Green org for a sustainable planet.” — Mykhael Michaels

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Pageants International LLC proudly announces the crowning of four remarkable women at the prestigious Mrs. USA Earth and Ms. USA Earth competition. Deveney Shea, the reigning Ms. Earth USA 2023, had the honor of bestowing the crowns upon the deserving winners.

Catherine Czaja was crowned Mrs. USA Earth 2024, Karli Sherman was crowned Ms. Earth USA 2024, Marchette Richardson-Smith was crowned Elite Mrs. USA Earth 2024, and Ana Henshaw was crowned Elite Ms. USA Earth 2024. These extraordinary women have demonstrated exceptional qualities and embody the spirit of the Earth Pageants International LLC.

In addition to their crowning achievements, several special awards were presented to outstanding contestants. Kella Price, Mrs. Texas, received the Photogenic Award, Earth Spokesmodel Award, and Leadership Award. Karli Sherman, Ms. Louisiana, and Kella Price, Mrs. Texas, were honored with the Best Interview Award. Catherine Czaja, Mrs. New Mexico, was recognized as the Role Model. Rachel Rakovan, Mrs. Pennsylvania, and Kella Price, Mrs. Texas, were acknowledged as the Spokespersons. Finally, Rachel Rakovan, Mrs. Pennsylvania, was awarded the Directors Award.

These remarkable women will proudly represent the United States at the 18th edition of Mrs. Earth and Ms. Earth, scheduled to take place in Trinidad from November 6-11, 2024. As ambassadors of Earth Pageants International LLC, they will promote environmental advocacy and emphasize the importance of preserving our planet for future generations.

The Mrs. USA Earth and Ms. USA Earth competition not only serves as a platform for empowering women but also as a fundraiser for the Glamorously Green foundation. This 501c3 organization is dedicated to promoting and protecting the Earth for future generations. By supporting this cause, individuals can contribute to the preservation of our planet and make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless communities.

To learn more about the Glamorously Green and how you can support their mission, please visit www.msearthusa.org. Your contribution will go a long way in ensuring a sustainable and thriving planet for generations to come.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Earth Pageants International LLC

Phone / WhatsApp: +1 (219) 232-8891

Email: Mrsearth@gmail.com

Facebook: @Officialmrsearthusa

Instagram: @MrsUSA_Earth

Youtube: @MrsEarthUSA

TicTok: @MrsEarth_USA

Website: www.msearthusa.org

About Earth Pageants International LLC:

Earth Pageants International LLC is a leading organization dedicated to empowering women and promoting environmental advocacy. Through prestigious competitions such as Mrs. USA Earth and Ms. USA Earth, Earth Pageants International LLC aims to inspire individuals to protect and preserve our planet for a sustainable future. To learn more or to enter at large visit: www.mrsearth.tv

About the Glamorously Green Foundation:

The Glamorously Green Foundation is a 501c3 organization committed to promoting and protecting the Earth through various initiatives and campaigns. By raising awareness and providing support to environmental causes, the foundation strives to create a greener and healthier planet for all. To learn more about their mission and how you can make a difference, please email: GlamorouslyGreeninc@gmail.com

2024 Mrs. USA Earth Swimsuit Competition