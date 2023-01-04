Star Dreamers Productions Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion with a Mission

Fashion with a Mission is coming to the Big Apple

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Fashion Week is right around the corner, welcoming the biggest designers, models, celebrities and performers to the Big Apple.

Star Dreamers Productions Runway International™

Returns to New York Fashion Week this coming February 9 to February 11,2023 At the historic venue in New York City, Hotel Edison .

After a widely successful launch in previous season SDP New York Fashion Week, returns for another cycle of Fashion with a Mission ,

mission towards a future of inclusion, acceptance, providing opportunities to all models of all ages, sizes , ethnicities, cultural backgrounds.

Star Dreamers Productions believes that everyone should have access to fashion .

The runway will feature various cultural representations, couture gowns , footwear, and much more. SDP New York Fashion Week production is being produced by Rojen Morris and directed by: Buboi Asuncion.

Mykhael Michaels will return to emcee the show in his uniquely entertaining and dazzling way. Star Dreamers Productions Runway International™ warmly welcomes their partners and

Fashion designers:

MGI - BUBOI ASUNCIÓN,

Boogie Rivera

Carl Andrada,

Musa by Joy Soo,

Katwalk Industries

Alejandro Santiago

Edwin Ui,

Maria Olivares,

Antje Art Germany

Bemade

KO Los Angeles

Young Faces to Watch

Generation Z alpha

Glamour Girl Boutique

Glamorously Green

With world-class organization agency partners representatives, Bench Bello - “Young faces to Watch" Philippines, Melinda Lee - coach Alist Academy Malaysia, Cindy Mac House of Musa runway and , Mykhael Michaels - Glamorously Green & the Mrs. Earth® organization.

Fashion seekers will be delighted by the outstanding cutting-edge craftsmanship set to hit the catwalk. In addition to the creative and innovative fashions, Star Dreamers will feature new emerging model, talents eager to bring these designer collections to life. The world of fashion and beauty is becoming more inclusive. You will discover this fashion show is a body-positive production promoting the human form in all its beautiful shapes and sizes.

SDP New York fashion Wesk seeks to combine models, photographers, and artists into a definitive collection of streamlined fashion potential.

By engaging the world through various platforms, Star Dreamers is committed to highlighting social and economic inequality and promoting charitable causes that shine hope on a wondrous future.

Star Dreamers Productions believes everyone should have access to fashion that excites and empowers them.

To find more information about SDP fashion week, sign up to showcase as a Designer| Model | Media | Videographer| or to purchase yout ticket to the week's events, please visit: https://stardreamersmodelingmanagement.weebly.com/#/

Media Contact

681-215-9070

Christine 407-462-8213

stardreamersp@gmail.com

SDP presents Fashion with a Mission