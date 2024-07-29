Grandeur Autos Announces Comprehensive Range Of High-Quality Car Detailing Services In Calgary

Calgary, Alberta – Grandeur Autos announces a comprehensive list of high-quality interior and exterior auto care car services with a top customer satisfaction rate, making it the leading car detailing company in Calgary.

Grandeur Autos dedicates itself to providing premium car detailing that enhances and protects vehicles in the Calgary area. To complete the experience, Grandeur Autos is excited to announce the addition of extra car care and professional detailing services that will provide a convenient solution for customers. Existing customers will no longer need to book other car detailing Calgary companies for wraps, window tinting, paint correction and protection and can rely on their trusted auto detailing company. Whilst new customers can look forward to the new cutting-edge services.

“No matter the year, make, or model of your vehicle, with our car detailing packages, we aim to make your car look just as when you bought it, brand new,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We love seeing the difference on our customers’ faces when they drive up in their car not proud of being seen in it versus driving away in a vehicle that gives them happiness and confidence. We aim to see that look on every one of our client’s faces.”

Grandeur Autos focus on excellence and meticulous attention to detail is what sets it apart. The team of skilled professionals use high-quality products and advanced techniques to deliver exceptional results. The current list of services includes:

Mobile Car Detailing: Grandeur Autos can bring detailing services directly to a customer’s location, providing flexibility and convenience.

Car Detailing: Comprehensive detailing services cover both the interior and exterior, restoring a vehicle to its original, pristine condition.

Interior Detailing: Deep cleaning of all interior surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and dashboard, to ensure a spotless and fresh cabin environment.

Exterior Detailing: Exterior detailing includes thorough washing, polishing, and waxing to enhance the vehicle’s appearance and protect the paintwork.

Headlight Restoration: Restore cloudy or yellowed headlights to improve visibility and enhance the overall look of the vehicle.

Engine Detailing: The engine detailing services remove dirt and grime from the engine bay, improving both performance and aesthetics.

Thorough Cleaning: Intensive cleaning services that go beyond standard detailing, addressing every nook and cranny of the vehicle.

Steam Cleaning: Using steam to clean and disinfect surfaces, ensuring a hygienic and allergen-free interior.

The company is launching new additional services to its already comprehensive list, making Grandeur Autos the one-stop shop for car detailing. The upcoming services include:

Window Tinting: Professional application of window tints for privacy, glare reduction, and UV protection.

Paint Protection Film (PPF): Application of a protective film to safeguard your vehicle paint from scratches, chips, and other damage.

Paint Correction: Removing imperfections in the vehicle paint to restore its original clarity and shine.

Vehicle Wraps: Custom vehicle wraps to change the color or add unique designs, providing both aesthetic appeal and paint protection.

Grandeur Autos encourages car owners in the Calgary area to book a car detailing service by visiting the website and completing the appointment form or by calling directly on (587) 404-3320.

About Grandeur Autos

Grandeur Autos is the leading car detailing company in Calgary, Alberta. Grandeur Autos provides a comprehensive list of high-quality interior and exterior car services to ensure customer vehicles are treated with care.

