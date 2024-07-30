TeamDynamics Expands Offerings with Launch of Professional Partners Program, a Game-Changer in Team Building
EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamDynamics, a leader in innovative team-building solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its Professional Partners Program. This new offering gives professional coaches and consultants a powerful new tool when working with clients to improve organizational performance. Suitable for coaches working with individuals, small teams, and Fortune 100 companies, TeamDynamics combines a modern, mobile-friendly online assessment with advanced analysis to equip coaches and their clients with an actionable guide to team collaboration and performance.
TeamDynamics provides coaches and their clients with deep insights into team interactions, communication patterns, and collaborative processes. By uncovering team behaviors and individual preferences, it enables coaches to assist clients—regardless of size or industry—in improving team performance. Unlike legacy personality assessments like Myers-Briggs, DiSC, or StrengthsFinder, TeamDynamics focuses on team dynamics rather than individual traits, and is specifically designed to capture the nuances of how modern teams work.
“Since we launched, we’ve heard from professional consultants and coaches looking for a better tool to help them power organizational change with their clients,” said Christopher Morrison, Co-Founder and CEO of TeamDynamics. “Coaches consistently tell us that their clients are tired of outdated individual personality tests, and want a simple, action-oriented solution for the realities of how today’s teams actually work. That’s exactly what TeamDynamics delivers.”
What sets TeamDynamics apart is its ability to provide a thorough understanding of how modern teams function and interact. TeamDynamics delivers personalized insights and a detailed guide to team behaviors and preferences, allowing coaches to facilitate constructive discussions that lead to lasting improvements in organizational performance. Designed for ease of use, the tool automates invitations, reminders, analysis, and report creation, reducing administrative tasks and allowing coaches to focus on engaging with their clients. Its flexible, affordable pricing is customizable to fit various service agreements, and eliminates the need for time-consuming certifications. With TeamDynamics, coaches and consultants gain a powerful tool to elevate their practice, transform their clients’ team dynamics, and deepen their professional relationships.
“Our goal with the Professional Partners Program is to empower coaches to drive meaningful improvements in team performance,” Morrison added. “By offering a comprehensive view of team behaviors and tangible recommendations to improve team and individual performance, TeamDynamics helps coaches guide their clients toward more effective and rewarding teamwork.”
About TeamDynamics
TeamDynamics provides tools for individuals and teams to foster intentional and effective teamwork. Their proprietary behavioral analysis helps teams at leading organizations understand their unique dynamics and improve their performance.
Natalie Feinberg
TeamDynamics provides coaches and their clients with deep insights into team interactions, communication patterns, and collaborative processes. By uncovering team behaviors and individual preferences, it enables coaches to assist clients—regardless of size or industry—in improving team performance. Unlike legacy personality assessments like Myers-Briggs, DiSC, or StrengthsFinder, TeamDynamics focuses on team dynamics rather than individual traits, and is specifically designed to capture the nuances of how modern teams work.
“Since we launched, we’ve heard from professional consultants and coaches looking for a better tool to help them power organizational change with their clients,” said Christopher Morrison, Co-Founder and CEO of TeamDynamics. “Coaches consistently tell us that their clients are tired of outdated individual personality tests, and want a simple, action-oriented solution for the realities of how today’s teams actually work. That’s exactly what TeamDynamics delivers.”
What sets TeamDynamics apart is its ability to provide a thorough understanding of how modern teams function and interact. TeamDynamics delivers personalized insights and a detailed guide to team behaviors and preferences, allowing coaches to facilitate constructive discussions that lead to lasting improvements in organizational performance. Designed for ease of use, the tool automates invitations, reminders, analysis, and report creation, reducing administrative tasks and allowing coaches to focus on engaging with their clients. Its flexible, affordable pricing is customizable to fit various service agreements, and eliminates the need for time-consuming certifications. With TeamDynamics, coaches and consultants gain a powerful tool to elevate their practice, transform their clients’ team dynamics, and deepen their professional relationships.
“Our goal with the Professional Partners Program is to empower coaches to drive meaningful improvements in team performance,” Morrison added. “By offering a comprehensive view of team behaviors and tangible recommendations to improve team and individual performance, TeamDynamics helps coaches guide their clients toward more effective and rewarding teamwork.”
About TeamDynamics
TeamDynamics provides tools for individuals and teams to foster intentional and effective teamwork. Their proprietary behavioral analysis helps teams at leading organizations understand their unique dynamics and improve their performance.
Natalie Feinberg
Fein PR
natalie@feinpr.com