Her Workplace Launches First AI-Powered Career Platform for Gen Z and Millennial Women

Her Workplace Logo

Platform Facilitates Meaningful, Career-Advancing Connections Tailored to Women in the Corporate World

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Her Workplace , a tech-driven career network elevating and connecting women in the workforce, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered platform aimed at transforming how individuals build and nurture their careers. The platform leverages cutting-edge AI-driven matchmaking to create personalized connections, aligning participants based on shared experiences, career goals, industries, and personal interests. By prioritizing tailored, value-driven interactions, Her Workplace ensures that every connection leads to real opportunities for professional growth.This innovative network moves beyond basic introductions by providing curated, data-driven connections designed to foster meaningful relationships and professional growth. Designed for Gen Z and Millennial women professionals, it offers a supportive environment for authentic connection, knowledge sharing, and mutual support, helping individuals build lasting, career-advancing relationships. Future updates will expand the platform’s features, incorporating additional AI-powered tools for personalized job recommendations, mentorship matching, and access to an ever-growing network of like-minded professionals.“We’re not just a career community—Her Workplace is a vibrant network that allows women to connect in meaningful ways that go far beyond traditional networking,” said Marilynn Joyner, founder and CEO of Her Workplace. “Our AI-powered platform offers the tools, resources, and connections needed to help members thrive in today’s competitive corporate environment. It’s time for a career network that actually connects people to the resources, opportunities, and people they need to advance and succeed in their careers.”Her Workplace is accessible via both web and mobile app, giving professionals the flexibility to manage their networking and career-building efforts from anywhere. The platform also offers mentorship with C-level executives, career coaching, professional development resources, and in-person events, experiences, and spaces through its partnership with Tishman Speyer in major cities including New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, with plans for further expansion in the near future. With an emphasis on inclusivity, Her Workplace is committed to providing a dynamic and supportive environment where women professionals can access both in-person and virtual opportunities, resources, and a thriving network that prioritizes their career success.“Her Workplace is changing the way women professionals interact with career networking,” added Joyner. “By focusing on data-driven, goal-oriented connections, we’re enabling individuals to build professional networks that are not only relevant to their career aspirations but are also built on mutual support and shared values.”The network’s commitment to empowering women professionals extends beyond networking, as it continually strives to create an ecosystem where members can learn from one another, foster career development, and accelerate their professional trajectories. By offering a unique blend of AI technology and human-centered networking, Her Workplace is setting a new standard for career-focused platforms that center on the needs and aspirations of today’s next-generation leaders.About Her Workplace:Her Workplace is the first AI-powered career network designed to support women professionals in corporate. The platform provides curated networking, mentorship opportunities, and career resources, along with advanced AI-driven matchmaking to help members build meaningful, career-advancing relationships. Founded by Marilynn Joyner, Her Workplace is paving the way for a new era of professional networking—one that prioritizes inclusivity, authentic connections, and the professional growth of its members.For more information, visit www.herworkplace.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.