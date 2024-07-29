Amesite Announces Dramatic Increase in NurseMagic™ Users, Representing All 50 States and 6 Nations, Using App for Wide Variety of Applications

NurseMagic™ Usage Ramping Quickly, with Nursing Professionals Accessing the App Multiple Times Per Week on Tasks Ranging from Documentation to Patient Care

DETROIT, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced substantial growth in the user base of its app, NurseMagicTM, across all fifty (50) U.S. states and six (6) nations, within only eight (8) weeks of its public launch on June 5, following a period of availability as a gated beta product. NurseMagicTM is now delivering all key types of documentation, training and learning and support for patient communication, including translation services. Users now represent at least 27 different nursing and healthcare-related professions, including RNs, LPNs, NPs, APRN-CNPs, EMTs, CNAs, medical technicians, imaging technologists and nursing students. Key growth and usage statistics follow:



NurseMagic TM users hail from all 50 U.S. states and 6 nations.

users hail from all 50 U.S. states and 6 nations. NurseMagic TM 830% user growth month on month, from June to July 2024 since exiting its beta and launching availability to the public.



830% user growth month on month, from June to July 2024 since exiting its beta and launching availability to the public. NurseMagic TM users are utilizing the app for assistance in creating a wide variety of required reports, ranging from narrative and SOAP notes for progress and shift updates, behavioral and home health use cases such as detailed patient assessments and individualized care plans, to incident reports and admission records.

users are utilizing the app for assistance in creating a wide variety of required reports, ranging from narrative and SOAP notes for progress and shift updates, behavioral and home health use cases such as detailed patient assessments and individualized care plans, to incident reports and admission records. NurseMagic TM users enter queries both by voice and text, with many users accessing the app multiple times per week.

users enter queries both by voice and text, with many users accessing the app multiple times per week. Significant proportion of NurseMagic TM users employ translation services native on the app to communicate with patients, including explaining medical procedures.

users employ translation services native on the app to communicate with patients, including explaining medical procedures. NurseMagic TM users are creating folders on the app, a feature designed to enable nurses and nursing students to store key documents and study materials.

users are creating folders on the app, a feature designed to enable nurses and nursing students to store key documents and study materials. NurseMagicTM users are using on-board materials on the app, including nursing ethics documentation, to quiz themselves on requirements of their profession.

NurseMagicTM was designed to be an essential tool for the 5.2 Million nurses in the U.S. User data now validate a broader appeal to the product – professionals and students currently benefitting and actively using the app are in sectors that collectively number over 12.3 Million professionals. The market for AI in healthcare is expected to grow to over $187 Billion by 2030.

Influencers engaged by Amesite to communicate the availability and features of NurseMagicTM tout its ability to perform common tasks, including documentation that consumes about 40% of nurses’ time. NurseMagicTM’s proprietary technology has demonstrated 93% accuracy when tested on prep questions for the NCLEX, the exam that must be passed by nurses in the U.S. and Canada in order to be licensed.

Paige Slayton, a nurse influencer engaged by Amesite, with over 900,000 followers, said, “I am thrilled to message the availability of NurseMagicTM. The app literally cuts the work that nurses have to do during a shift by over a third. NurseMagicTM is the answer to reducing stress for my audience.”

Madison Bush, Corporate Operations Manager for Amesite, said, “We are seeing incredible traction with our messaging in the nursing community, and are 100% committed to providing nurses with the support they need. We are grateful to the nursing colleagues who have joined the team and are helping us to both constantly improve the app and communicate its utility.”

Sai Nittala, Senior AI Manager at Amesite, said, “We obsessively focus on app quality and have been delighted to find that its applicability is even broader professionally and geographically than we had anticipated. We sincerely appreciate the trust that we are building with this community, which is helping us improve the product every day.”

CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “The queries we are seeing from around the U.S. and globe show just how much nursing professionals do for society. Their challenges are at times heartbreaking, eye-opening, and most of all, inspiring. From communicating with people with serious diagnoses in other languages, to explaining medical procedures, to getting a jumpstart on essential documentation, we believe that the app is becoming an essential tool for these professionals.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. The company's recently launched NurseMagic™ is a mobile app offering AI tools to assist nurses in providing patient care including nurse notes and medication information and professional career assistance. The PreactoTM (beta) is a personal safety application is designed to provide real-time alerts and guidance in the event of an emergency situations, including active shooter response.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

