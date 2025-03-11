Ladies of Porter Ranch Launches “Her Story, Her Power” Digital Series with a Women’s Leadership Brunch Honoring Women of Impact

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ladies of Porter Ranch (LOPR) announces the launch of the “Women of Impact - Her Story, Her Power” Digital Series, debuting with an exclusive Women’s Leadership Brunch on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Casaléna in Woodland Hills. This highly anticipated event will recognize women who have redefined leadership, broken barriers in their respective industries, and uplifted communities through innovation, advocacy, and entrepreneurship.





The “Women of Impact - Her Story, Her Power” Digital Series and Women’s Leadership Brunch is spearheaded by the Ladies of Porter Ranch (LOPR), a collective committed to advancing female leadership, fostering community engagement, and driving professional empowerment. This initiative is led by directors of the Porter Ranch Women Initiative - Shanti Hoffman, Andrea Ledezma, Asiah Collins, Cheyenne Davis, Madison Iglesias, Morgan Hardman, Kristina Oropeza, and XiXi Yang.

The Women’s Leadership Brunch is made possible through the dedication and support of LOPR committee ambassadors - Diana Simmons, Trudy Gray, Iris Arroyo, Shawnae Corbett-Rice, Ava-Mae Curah, Wendy Espinoza, Cici Wright, Stephanie Ball, Jade Ahmadadeen, and Emilia Pasiah.

The Women’s Leadership Brunch will bring together influential figures across business, media, entertainment, and philanthropy for an afternoon of insight, networking, and empowerment. The event will highlight honorees whose remarkable achievements continue to shape industries and inspire future generations.

The 2025 Women of Impact honorees, presented by the Ladies of Porter Ranch, include:

Valeisha Butterfield, a globally recognized business leader, political strategist, and advocate for women’s empowerment. As the founder of Seed and a former executive at Google and the GRAMMYs, Butterfield has spent over two decades at the intersection of tech, entertainment, and policy, driving change for underrepresented communities.

Morgan Hardman, an entrepreneur, author, and life coach dedicated to financial literacy and personal empowerment. As the author of “Hidden Scars” and the founder of Divine Circle, Hardman leads a nonprofit organization supporting survivors of domestic abuse in their journey toward healing and independence.

Nazanin Mandi, a transformational life coach, recording artist, and entrepreneur. As the founder of You Bloome, a life coaching community offering support through motivational texts, videos, and group coaching sessions, Mandi is dedicated to promoting wellness and mindfulness, encouraging individuals to embrace resilience, gratitude, and self-growth.

Angelica Nwandu, the visionary founder of The Shade Room, a digital media powerhouse reaching over 30 million engaged followers. Named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Nwandu has transformed modern storytelling while building one of the most influential platforms in entertainment and culture.

Dr. Emilia Pasiah, a leading healthcare provider with over a decade of experience in family medicine. Recognized for her contributions to community wellness, patient care, and medical advocacy, Dr. Pasiah continues to be a force in the healthcare industry.

XiXi Yang, an award-winning journalist and media/lifestyle entrepreneur, known for breaking barriers as the first Asian American woman to anchor Live From the Red Carpet. As the founder of XYZ Media, Yang amplifies diverse voices in media and inspires women to elevate every moment through home, style, and intentional living.

“These are all extraordinary women who have led by example,” said Shanti Hoffman, CEO of Porter Ranch Women Initiative. “We’re so grateful to have them share their stories of how they own their power, chase their dreams, and never forgot where they came from.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit Free From Hardship LA, a nonprofit organization founded by Celestial Scott. Dedicated to providing housing, employment resources, and mental health services, the organization supports individuals facing homelessness, including formerly incarcerated individuals and women escaping exploitation. Free From Hardship LA works to break cycles of adversity by empowering individuals to rebuild their lives through stability and self-sufficiency.

“Behind every great woman is another great woman,” said Andrea Ledezma, COO of Porter Ranch Women Initiative. “We are so thrilled for all the incredible sponsors, each company with women leaders at the helm, are helping to amplify our mission of empowering and uplighting women.”

The “Women of Impact – Her Power, Her Story” Digital Series and Women’s Leadership Brunch highlights the invaluable contributions of local businesses and sponsors dedicated to fostering empowerment and community impact. This year’s event is supported by Seed, Free From Hardship LA Foundation, Extended Beauty Bar, Motivate Studios, Elite Performance Clinic, Contour Med Spa, Image Quest, Modern Balloon Company by Ava-Mae, KV Lagree Studio, Nail Garden, Dr. Bita Orthodontics, and Pixi Beauty, all of which have played a pivotal role in elevating female entrepreneurship, leadership, and philanthropy. These businesses represent a diverse range of industries, from wellness and beauty to healthcare and media, each committed to uplifting women and driving meaningful change within the community.

About the Porter Ranch Women Initiative: The Porter Ranch Women Initiative is the fastest-growing social club dedicated to making a real difference through female empowerment, boosting local businesses, raises awareness of charities, and creative event planning. The collective curates memorable experiences, social gatherings, educational workshops, and more. We foster exclusive collaborations and hosts lively events that inspire and bring meaningful change. Together, we celebrate every woman, spotlight local businesses, and foster a sense of belonging that ensures everyone in Porter Ranch feels valued, heard, and appreciated.

