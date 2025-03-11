SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIP Protocol, the Web3 Base Layer for AI, today announces the launch of Superior AI Agents, the first-ever framework for truly autonomous, self-learning artificial intelligence.

Unlike conventional AI models that depend on human-designed benchmarks and static datasets, Superior Agents evolve dynamically—learning and adapting to real-world environments to achieve predefined goals without human intervention.

The race toward Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) has long been constrained by the limits of human-generated data and the scope of data human-designed benchmarks. But researchers at KIP believe that the only viable path to ASI is through self-learning AI—systems that can discover knowledge independent of human inputs.

This principle is at the core of Superior Agents, a groundbreaking AI framework designed to break free from traditional machine learning paradigms. Unlike conventional AI models that rely on static datasets and human feedback loops, Superior Agents continuously evolve and refine themselves, teaching themselves new skills by adapting to real-world conditions.





Superior Agents have already achieved a major milestone: they are the first autonomous AI agents to attempt to pay for their own running costs by trading on online platforms. Unlike standard financial models, these agents don’t simply execute preprogrammed strategies—they learn from their own successes and failures, evolving more sophisticated decision-making processes over time.

Expanding the Boundaries: Use Cases for Superior Agents

Superior Agents redefine AI applications across multiple sectors, leveraging survival-driven intelligence to achieve remarkable autonomy. Key use cases include:

AI-Powered Financial Trading – Agents independently develop and refine trading strategies, optimizing for profitability without human input.

– Agents independently develop and refine trading strategies, optimizing for profitability without human input. Self-Evolving Cybersecurity – AI autonomously conducts penetration testing, detecting vulnerabilities that traditional methods overlook.

– AI autonomously conducts penetration testing, detecting vulnerabilities that traditional methods overlook. Autonomous AI Gaming – AI players dynamically adjust difficulty based on real-time gameplay analysis, providing an evolving challenge.

– AI players dynamically adjust difficulty based on real-time gameplay analysis, providing an evolving challenge. Optimized Manufacturing & Robotics – AI enhances production efficiency by learning from real-world defect rates, energy consumption, and operational bottlenecks.

– AI enhances production efficiency by learning from real-world defect rates, energy consumption, and operational bottlenecks. AI-Generated Content Optimization – AI adapts creative output based on audience engagement, maximizing impact and retention.

For a complete list of use cases, click here.

"We've been dreaming of evolving an artificial superintelligence since 2020, and this week we took a giant leap closer to that," said Dr. Jennifer Dodgson, Founder and Chief Researcher of Superior Agents. "Superior Agents are the first step on a path to truly autonomous, life-like AI—intelligence that doesn't just remember facts, but responds and evolves as a function of its environment."

The origins of Superior Agents lie in cybersecurity research at the National University of Singapore (NUS). In 2020, KIP researchers developed an early prototype of an AI capable of autonomously evolving in adversarial environments. This led to a groundbreaking realization: AI does not need human-defined rules to evolve - if given an objective external metric to maximise, it will use trial and error to find the best method to achieve this, reality-testing its own theories rather than simply memorising human-generated information. This represents a fundamental shift in AI development—one where AI is not just a tool but a self-sustaining system that optimizes for its own survival and success.

About KIP Protocol:

KIP Protocol builds cutting-edge Web3 infrastructure for AI developers and creators, enabling seamless deployment, monetization, and ownership of AI assets. The platform empowers a decentralized AI economy where creators thrive, retaining digital property rights and unlocking sustainable income streams. KIP solves mission-critical challenges faced in decentralized AI deployments, with an aim to jumpstart wholly new business ecosystems, and ensure the economic benefits brought about by AI can be enjoyed by all.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10b57adb-c058-4431-8bbb-e92852d28ab2

