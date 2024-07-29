Justice and Constitutional Development welcomes Annual Judiciary Report

Justice Ministry welcomes the Annual Judiciary Report

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms. Thembi Simelane, warmly welcomes the annual Judiciary Report delivered today by the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Judge Raymond Zondo.

The report serves as a vital instrument through which the judiciary accounts to the public for its performance of judicial functions. Section 165(6) of the Constitution provides that the Chief Justice is the Head of the Judiciary and bears responsibility for establishing and monitoring norms and standards for the judicial functions of all courts.

Minister Simelane stated, "The judiciary report will significantly enhance transparency, accountability and public confidence in the Judiciary of South Africa." She added, "The report underscores the constitutional provision that judicial authority in the Republic of South Africa is vested in the courts. Therefore, in accordance with Section 165(2) of the Constitution, no person or organ of state may interfere with the functioning, independence, or impartiality of the courts. It is imperative that the dignity, accessibility and effectiveness of our courts are upheld to maintain the rule of law and justice for all."

Minister Simelane also noted that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo delivered this Judiciary Report ahead of his retirement at the end of August 2024. The Minister extends her best wishes to Chief Justice Zondo for his retirement and expresses profound gratitude for his unwavering commitment to the judiciary and his dedicated service to the people of South Africa.

Minister Simelane once again expressed the congratulatory remarks and wellwishes to Justice Mandisa Maya on the occasion of the commencement of her tenure as the Chief Justice with effect from 01 September 2024.

