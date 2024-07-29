Termite Damage Cost in The U.S.
We are seeing an increase in reported termite damage in cities such as Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Newport News. A simple termite inspection can help reduce the risk of a major termite issue.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Pest & Termite, a leader in pest control and termite treatment services, has released a new report highlighting the increasing financial burden of termite damage on American homeowners. The report reveals that the cost of termite damage and control in the United States has reached an all-time high, exceeding $5 billion annually.
— George Pilkington
Termites, often referred to as the "silent destroyers," cause extensive damage to wooden structures, often going unnoticed until significant harm has been done. With over 600,000 homes in the U.S. affected by termite infestations each year, the economic impact is substantial. Homeowners typically spend an average of $3,000 on repairs and treatments following a termite infestation.
Key Findings from the Report:
- National Cost Impact: Termite damage and control costs exceed $5 billion annually.
- Homeowner Expenses: The average cost per affected homeowner is approximately $3,000.
- Regional Variations: States in the Southeast and Southwest regions experience the highest rates of termite activity, accounting for nearly 60% of the total damage costs.
- Preventative Measures: Homes with proactive termite inspection and treatment plans show significantly lower damage costs, highlighting the importance of regular maintenance.
"We are seeing a worrying trend in the increasing costs associated with termite damage," said George Pilkington, CEO of Universal Pest & Termite. "Homeowners need to be aware of the risks and take proactive measures to protect their properties. Our goal is to provide the best possible solutions to prevent and treat termite infestations, ultimately saving our customers money and preserving the integrity of their homes."
Universal Pest & Termite offers comprehensive termite inspection and treatment services designed to safeguard homes from these destructive pests. The company's advanced technologies and environmentally friendly methods ensure effective and long-lasting protection.
To help homeowners better understand the risks and costs associated with termite damage, Universal Pest & Termite is offering free educational resources and consultations. By raising awareness and promoting preventative care, the company aims to reduce the financial impact of termite infestations across the country.
For more information on termite damage costs and prevention strategies, or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.universalpest.com or contact Universal Pest & Termite at (757) 502-0200.
About Universal Pest & Termite
Universal Pest & Termite is a leading provider of pest control and termite treatment services, dedicated to protecting homes and businesses from pest infestations. With a focus on customer satisfaction and environmentally responsible practices, Universal Pest & Termite delivers effective and reliable solutions to meet the unique needs of each client.
