The “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp 2024 Organised by MPU Gains Popularity

MACAU, July 29 - Working in conjunction with the Macao SAR Government's efforts to promote patriotic education of the Country and Macao, and to enhance Macao's reputation as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) once again hosted the “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp in July 2024. The study camp aimed to deepen the knowledge and understanding of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy among young university students in Mainland China. Attended by a total of 100 teachers and students from over 20 higher education institutions in the Mainland, the Study Camp yielded fruitful results.

MPU established the Study Base for “One Country Two Systems” with the goal of offering patriotic education and fostering young people’s patriotic sentiments comprehensively. This initiative facilitated student exchanges between Macao and Mainland China, furthering the spirit of Loving the Country and Loving Macao. Under the umbrella of the principle of “One Country, Two Systems,” a series of activities were organised, showcasing distinctive Macao features, and have been well-received by faculty and students from diverse higher education institutions. The “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp 2024 comprised two phases, each lasting six days. Academic lectures covered various topics such as the historical development of Macao, the cultural fusion between the East and the West, the concept and dynamic implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” in Macao, and the economic and social advancements under the protection of the Basic Law. Participants also visited Macao World Heritage sights, the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, and the Loving the Country, Loving Macau Education Base for Young People, providing them with first-hand experience of local traditions and the city's evolution post-return to the motherland.

Initiated in 2023, the “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp is an academic project of MPU designed to offer students from diverse locations an in-depth understanding of Macao's successful implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy. Additionally, the project aims to familiarise students with university life in Macao, enhance their civic awareness of the country and the rule of law, and instil confidence in our own culture. MPU remains committed to organising academic activities at the Study Base for “One Country Two Systems,” fostering an exchange platform for students and youths from Macao and Mainland China to explore the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, and to nurture professionals with patriotic sentiments and a global perspective.