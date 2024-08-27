Exploring Business Opportunities at CHINAPLAS in the Greater Bay Area: A Rich Source of Potential Prospects in PR China

SHENZHEN, CHINA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHINAPLAS 2024, which concluded successfully in Shanghai in April 2024, wrote a brilliant chapter of boundless innovation. The show will set sail once again towards the vibrant Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), where it is full of business opportunities. CHINAPLAS 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 15-18, 2025, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center (Bao'an), Shenzhen, PR China, with a total exhibition area of over 380,000 sqm. It is ready to receive more than 3,900 exhibitors from around the world."We have set 'Transformation, Collaboration, Sustainability' as the theme of CHINAPLAS 2025," said Ms. Ada Leung, General Manager of Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., the organizer of CHINAPLAS. "Given the current complex international situation and the uncertainty in the global economy, industrial transformation is accelerating and evolving. As the leading high-tech platform for plastics and rubber industries in Asia, CHINAPLAS spares no efforts to gather the tremendous strength of the industries, promote enhanced communication and collaboration along the upstream and downstream industry chains, drive the industry's transformation and upgrading towards high-end, intelligent, and green development, and jointly create a bright blueprint for the sustainable development of the industry."Capture the unique value of CHINAPLAS. An industry feast in the GBA not to be missed. As a high-tech platform covering the entire supply chain, CHINAPLAS spans every aspect of different application industries and product lifecycles. It actively presents comprehensive solutions in the field of plastics and rubber. Thousands of machines will be simultaneously showcased and demonstrated on-site, showcasing “New Productive Forces” and highlighting the show's unique value and leading position in the industry. High-quality buyers and exhibitors will engage in face-to-face discussions on innovative technologies, explore collaborations and sign contracts, experiencing the surge of business opportunities and regaining confidence in development. The mega annual event alternates between Shenzhen and Shanghai every year. This time, returning to the GBA will bring together industrial elites and international visitors, promising an industry feast that should not be missed.With the effectiveness of exhibiting at CHINAPLAS, booth reservations are in high demand. According to a survey conducted by the organizer, 97% of exhibitors expressed satisfaction ranging from good to excellent with their participation at CHINAPLAS 2024. From the exhibitors' perspective, the top three benefits derived from the exhibition were: successful exploration of potential customers, the opportunity to meet buyers in person, and successful establishment of company/product image. Currently, booth reservations are in high demand, demonstrating a more enthusiastic response compared to previous years, with exhibitors swiftly confirming their booths. This not only indicates the strong market demand and the extraordinary appeal of CHINAPLAS but also reflects the vast confidence of participating companies in the Chinese market and the global plastics and rubber industries.The Asian economy continues its moderate recovery trend, releasing the goodwill of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The RCEP celebrated its one-year anniversary of full implementation, marking a new milestone in regional open cooperation. In 2023, China's total imports and exports with the other 14 signatories amounted to RMB 12.6 trillion, representing a 5.3% growth compared to the year before the agreement took effect in 2021. The liberalization brought about by the RCEP is anticipated to fuel even greater growth in the coming decade, opening up vast opportunities for the plastics and rubber industries.Global visitors’ promotion is in full swing to grab the strong demand from overseas buyers for procurement! CHINAPLAS 2024 welcomed a total of 321,879 visitors from 171 countries and regions, including 73,204 visitors from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan regions, and overseas, accounting for 22.74% of the total. This proportion has returned to the normal level of CHINAPLAS. At the annual event, overseas buyers arrived with clear procurement plans and specific objectives, praising China's plastics and rubber machinery and materials and demonstrating strong purchasing demand. With the start of the new edition of the show, international buyer promotion work has been fully launched. The global buyer team of the show organizer has visited various countries and regions, met with chambers of commerce, associations and buyers, engaged in one-on-one in-depth communication and invitations, attended important local events, and actively connected with more overseas visitors through advertising campaigns and roadshows. The exhibition continues to join hands with the CPS+ eMarketplace to promote both online and offline sourcing channels throughout the year.144-Hour transit visa exemption covers 54 countries offering favorable conditions for attracting overseas buyers. China continues to embrace the world. Starting from July 1, 2024, China has expanded its "circle of friends" by implementing visa-free policies for ordinary passport holders from three countries: New Zealand, Australia, and Poland. As of now, China has established visa-exemption agreements with 158 countries, covering different types of passports, and achieved comprehensive visa exemption with 24 countries. Furthermore, the scope of the 72/144-hour transit visa exemption policy has expanded to 54 countries, creating more favorable conditions for inviting international visitors to CHINAPLAS 2025.Shenzhen Airport connects with more international destinations. On May 11, 2024, the direct passenger flight route from Shenzhen to Mexico City was officially launched, setting a new record for the longest direct international passenger flight in Chinese civil aviation. It is also currently the only direct passenger route from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan regions to Mexico, and even to the entire Latin America. Since the beginning of this year, Shenzhen Airport has resumed expansion of international passenger routes to destinations like Nha Trang, Jeju, Mexico City, Riyadh, etc. It also continues to increase flight frequencies to countries and regions including Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN."Thanks to the superior business environment and thriving industries in the GBA, along with strong market demand, we have full confidence in CHINAPLAS 2025’s return to Shenzhen. Whether its exhibits, innovative technologies, concurrent events, or on-site services, we believe they will bring unprecedented experiences and value to the industries. You definitely shouldn't miss next year's exhibition!" said Ms. Ada Leung.For more information or enquiries about the show, please click HERE

