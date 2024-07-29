Global Extension Cord Reels Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Extension Cord Reels Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The extension cord reels market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.94 billion in 2023 to $2.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in demand for extension cord reels with higher power ratings, increased adoption of extension cord reels in the healthcare industry, increased focus on energy efficiency and cost savings, rise in mining and oil and gas industries, increased adoption of extension cord reels in the telecommunications industry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The extension cord reels market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing construction and infrastructure development projects, increasing demand for extension cord reels in industrial and manufacturing sectors, increasing focus on workplace safety and compliance with regulations, expanding e-commerce and online retail channels, expanding automotive and transportation industries.

Growth Driver Of The Extension Cord Reels Market

The increasing construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the extended cord reels market going forward. Construction activities encompass a wide range of tasks involved in building, renovating, and maintaining structures and infrastructure. These activities are essential for creating residential, commercial, and industrial buildings and public works such as roads, bridges, and utilities. The increasing construction activities are due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and a focus on efficiency and accuracy in building projects. Extended cord reels are crucial in facilitating electrical power distribution on construction sites, offering practical solutions for managing cords, improving safety, and enhancing productivity.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the extension cord reels market include General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Eaton Corporation, Grainger, Stanley Black & Decker inc.

Major companies operating in the extension cord reels market are developing innovative solutions, such as LED lights for electric cord reels, to enhance visibility and safety in work environments. LED lights for electric cord reels are integrated illumination solutions designed to enhance the usability and functionality of cord reels. These LED lights can serve multiple purposes, making the cord reels more versatile and user-friendly.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Manual Extension Cord Reels, Retractable Extension Cord Reels, Motorized Extension Cord Reels

2) By Application: Home And Residential, Commercial And Industrial, Outdoor And Recreational

3) By End-Users: Residential Users, Commercial Users, Industrial Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the extension cord reels market in 2023. The regions covered in the extension cord reels market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Extension Cord Reels Market Definition

Extension cord reels are devices that store and manage electrical extension cords conveniently and appropriately. These reels typically consist of a spool around which the extension cord is wound and a handle or crank for winding and unwinding the cord. Extension cord reels are commonly used in workshops, garages, construction sites, and outdoor settings to provide portable power access while minimizing cord tangles and trip hazards.

Extension Cord Reels Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Extension Cord Reels Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on extension cord reels market size, extension cord reels market drivers and trends, extension cord reels market major players, extension cord reels competitors' revenues, extension cord reels market positioning, and extension cord reels market growth across geographies. The extension cord reels market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

