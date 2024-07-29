Graphene-X Achieves Fifth Consecutive Change Climate Certification

Graphene-X's latest Kickstarter launch: The AeroGraph Puffer Jacket The Everything Proof Shirt by Graphene-X Graphene-X's Reversible Hoodie

Graphene-X, a leader in high-performance apparel, is thrilled to announce its fifth consecutive year of achieving the Change Climate certification.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphene-X , a leader in advanced materials and high-performance apparel, is thrilled to announce its fifth consecutive year of achieving the Change Climate certification. This recognition, first awarded in 2020 with the production of Graphene-X's inaugural jacket (the Alpha Series Jacket ), highlights the brand's ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.The Change Climate certification is a prestigious honor granted to companies that demonstrate substantial efforts in reducing their carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices. For Graphene-X, this certification reaffirms its dedication to eco-friendly innovation and responsible business operations.Commitment to Sustainability:Graphene-X understands that the apparel industry is one of the most detrimental to the environment. The company believes that material science is a clear path to mitigating this impact while maintaining high performance. Graphene-X's approach to sustainability is rooted in its use of cutting-edge materials and technologies . The company prioritizes environmental responsibility throughout its product lifecycle, from sourcing and production to distribution.Highlights of Graphene-X's Sustainability Initiatives:* Advanced Materials and Smart Designs: Leveraging graphene and other high-performance materials to create durable, multi-purpose products that reduce the need for frequent replacements. This aligns with Graphene-X's "less, but better" philosophy.* Kickstarter Pre-Orders: Continuing to utilize the Kickstarter platform for pre-orders of the most innovative products, allowing for production based on actual demand and minimizing waste in larger bulk productions.* Sustainable Packaging: Commitment to reducing plastic use and utilizing recyclable and biodegradable materials for packaging.CEO Jorge Barros Comments:"We are incredibly honored to receive the Change Climate certification for the fifth year in a row," said Jorge Barros, Founder and CEO of Graphene-X. "We believe that every company should at least offset their carbon footprint through platforms like Change Climate. That should be the bare minimum. While we have done this from the production of our very first jacket, we also believe that the biggest impact comes from making clothing made to last, which in our case is backed by a lifetime guarantee for everything we do. We believe advanced materials have a huge role to play in durability and multi-purpose use."Future Sustainability Goals:Graphene-X is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of performance while always considering the impact on sustainability. The company is exploring new eco-friendly materials, enhancing energy efficiency, and expanding its sustainability programs to further reduce its environmental impact.About Graphene-X:Graphene-X, based in Hong Kong, is a tech-driven clothing brand specializing in high-performance, sustainable, and multi-purpose apparel. By harnessing the power of graphene and other advanced materials, Graphene-X creates products that offer unmatched durability, versatility, and environmental friendliness. The company is committed to revolutionizing the apparel industry with innovative solutions that meet the needs of modern consumers while prioritizing sustainability.For more information, visit www.graphene-x.com

Who we are: A Tech-Driven Clothing Brand