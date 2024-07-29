Alamo Letter Society Chairman Lee William McNutt Announces Judge Randy Johnson as Howard County Chairman

The 1960 John Wayne Alamo Movie The National Logo of the Alamo Letter Society. Dedicated to putting a plaque with the Col Travis letter in each Texas Courthouse. Alamo Letter Plaque Created for Canton, Texas

CORSICANA, TEXAS, US, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alamo Letter Society Appoints Judge Randy Johnson as Howard County Chair

The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce the appointment of Judge Randy Johnson of Big Spring, Howard County Judge, as the Howard County Chair of the Alamo Letter Society.

Judge Johnson is originally from Nebraska, but he moved with his family to Canyon, Texas in 1969. He has since graduated from West Texas A&M University with his bachelor’s and his master’s degree. Judge Johnson and his wife, LaDonna Janzen, now live in Big Spring, right in the heart of Howard County.

Lee William "Bill" McNutt, Co-Founder of the Alamo Letter Society, said "We are grateful to have an accomplished man like Judge Johnson on board representing our organization in this important county in the Lone Star State."

The Alamo Letter Society originated from a 13-year-old Texas student, Sloane McNutt, while on a trip to the Alamo in January 2023. While looking at William Barrett Travis’ historic “Victory or Death” letter on a bronze plaque in front of the Alamo chapel, Sloane asked her father, Bill McNutt, “Why do people have to go all the way to the Alamo to see the letter? This plaque with the letter should be all over Texas!” With this question in mind, the idea for the Alamo Letter Society was born.

“I hope that young people will see that their thoughts, desires, comments, and actions can have an impact on their world,” said Judge Johnson. “They are heard. They make a difference.”

McNutt recruited his fellow Vanderbilt University graduate, Rosser Newton, Sr., and US Army SGM (Ret) John Vick to aid in the creation of this organization. The Alamo Letter Society launched on Veterans Day in 2023 with the following mission statement: To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.

“The spirit of the Alamo Letter has been carried by the generations of Texas fighting men to every Battlefield. The Texas soldier always finds a way forward,” said John Vick, Co-Founder & Chairman of the 501(c)(3).

The Alamo letter, written by William Barrett Travis on February 24, 1836, was only 220 words long and is still regarded by many as an emblem of freedom. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

“Travis’ Alamo letter shows us today the essential qualities of being Texan: duty, honor, and self-sacrifice,” said Rosser Newton, Co-Founder.

Judge Johnson has served as the Howard County Judge since January 2023. Prior to this, Judge Johnson worked extensively in the education field. Beginning as a teacher and coach in Dalhart, TX, Judge Johnson became a counselor, assistant principal, and principal. Eventually, he became the Forsan ISD Superintendent, serving the Howard County community for 18 years. Judge Howard and Mrs. Janzen have three children, with two daughters-in-law and six grandchildren, who all live in Texas.

“History can teach us so much,” said Judge Johnson. “It can provide us with a sense of pride. It can provide us a sense of purpose as we see the impact of ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

The date for the Howard County Alamo Letter Plaque dedication has not yet been set. Judge Johnson shared, “We are currently creating a committee to help with the planning of the dedication. I believe that the committee will be able to help us involve more people from our community.”

“How can a Texan not be moved when reading the resolve of these people in the face of certain death?” said Judge Johnson.

