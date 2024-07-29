Community input for Noarlunga development

Release date: 27/07/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is seeking community feedback on an initial draft masterplan for the Noarlunga development which will create more than 600 new homes in a growing area of Adelaide’s southern suburbs.

The overarching vision for the Noarlunga project is to create a coordinated, integrated and master-planned residential development, with a mix of new affordable, social and market housing across the 22-hectare project area.

The project will deliver around 626 new homes – including 80 new social housing dwellings. A minimum of 20 per cent affordable housing and a minimum of 12.5 per cent new public open space. The affordable homes will be a mix of apartments and townhouses.

As well as the new housing, there will also be new infrastructure and in particular, quality open public space and streetscapes with an extensive tree canopy, creating high-quality neighbourhood amenity.

There will be two community drop-in sessions at the Port Noarlunga Arts Centre where people can speak with Renewal SA project team members:

Saturday July 27 from 11am-2pm

Tuesday July 30 from 4pm to 7pm

The community can also provide feedback online from 27 July – 18 August 2024 by visiting www.renewalsa.mysocialpinpoint.com/noarlunga-community-engagement

Announced during the State Budget, $150 million has been allocated to develop the two parcels of vacant land to the east and west of Lovelock Drive, adjacent to the South Adelaide Football Club.

House construction at the site is expected to begin in early 2026 with first residents due to move in, early 2027.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The Noarlunga development presents a unique opportunity to turn empty paddocks into a new and vibrant community.

We are keen to hear from the local community about what they think of the draft plans and in particular what elements could be incorporated into the public open spaces.

Adelaide’s southern suburbs is a hugely popular area and this development has the potential to greatly increase the supply of new housing close to existing shops, services and public transport.