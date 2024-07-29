New Adelaide Aquatic Centre one step closer

A new world-class Adelaide Aquatic Centre is one step closer with a ‘Last Lap’ event being held at the existing North Adelaide facility today.

After more than 50 years, the ageing Adelaide Aquatic Centre will open its doors this week, with hundreds of locals expected to farewell the centre ahead of a new $135 million state-of-the-art complex opening in the summer of 2025-26.

The new centre, which began construction in March, will feature extensive indoor and outdoor pool areas, water slides, splash zones and lawned recreation facilities.

In addition, it will contain gym and fitness facilities, a spa/sauna/steam room and improved community change rooms. It will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and constructed wherever possible of locally sourced, low-carbon emission materials.

On August 1, demolition of the old centre will get underway. This is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

While all that’s happening, construction adjacent to the site of the existing centre will continue.

From next month, the first part of the structure of the new centre will be built. Then later this year, work on the roof and façade of the new centre will be built.

Once the new centre is complete, more than 1000 square metres of land will returned to Park Lands.

Already the areas for the indoor pools including the 50m, learn to swim and warm water pools have been dug.

Work has commenced on the structural aspects of the indoor pools and more than 700 piles have been installed to support the pools and building structure.

In the meantime, more than 100 sporting, community and health groups that use the existing pool and the Learn to Swim program have been accommodated at alternative venues across the Adelaide pool network until the new centre opens.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The old Adelaide Aquatic Centre has served South Australians faithfully for more than half a century, but it is time to bid it a fond farewell.

We’re thrilled that in only a short while, it will be replaced with an extremely high quality new facility, with indoor and outdoor pools, water slides, lawned outdoor areas and other high class amenities.

Importantly – we’ll also deliver a thousand square metres of land back to the Park Lands, to be used by the public.

This will be an Aquatic Centre set up to serve all South Australians for the future, and we can’t wait to deliver it.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Adelaide Aquatic Centre has served the people of South Australia well for more than 50 years. Now, it’s time for a new centre that will serve South Australians for generations to come with world-class pools and facilities.

It’s an exciting day as we reach this milestone in the project and the current site will be returned to Park Lands, representing a win-win for the community who not only get a brand-new Aquatic Centre, but also an additional 1000 square metres of Park Lands.

Attributable to the Member for Adelaide Lucy Hood

The current Adelaide Aquatic Centre has seen generations of kids learn to swim (including my own), and kept locals fit, active and connected. Thank you to everyone who made this place more than just a swimming pool.

Our brand-new centre will be a game-changer for our local community.

Indoor and outdoor pools, dedicated rehabilitation and Learn to Swim pools, deep water for aqua aerobics and water polo, water slides, splash zones, gym, spa and cafe - there really will be something for everyone. I look forward to locals making new memories at our brand-new centre from the summer of 2025/26.

Attributable to Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith

Goodbyes can be hard but we are happy that hundreds of families who have used the Adelaide Aquatic Centre over so many years get to join us for ‘The Last Lap’.

Millions of South Australians have enjoyed the centre since 1969 and we are set to move to an exciting new chapter, with a state-of-the-art facility to cater for the next generation.

We can’t wait to welcome people to the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre in the Summer of 2025-26.