Northwell Health Leverages Cyntexa and Salesforce to Streamline Physician Onboarding Process

Using innovations from Cyntexa & Salesforce Experience Cloud, Northwell Health simplifies physician onboarding process & improves data security & accessibility.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyntexa today announced that Northwell Health has experienced a simplified physician onboarding process with the help of Salesforce technology and the development expertise of Cyntexa. Cyntexa is using Salesforce Experience Cloud’s community-building capabilities to help Northwell Health see faster results and get the most from the Salesforce platform.

Northwell Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization with network hospitals in New York was experiencing challenges related to physician onboarding, outreach, and data security.

Cyntexa has been helping organizations of all sizes with their Salesforce needs. Their expertise spans across consultation, implementation, development, integration, and managed services.

By using Salesforce Experience Cloud and Cyntexa’s expertise and innovations, Northwell Health has been able to simplify physician onboarding & outreach and strengthen data security. The organization has achieved notable results including:

- 30% More physicians onboarded per quarter

- 35% Reduction in manual efforts

- 12% Boost in data engagement

Jagrat Maheshwari, Delivery Manager at Cyntexa, said, “The client's clear communication and comprehensive project brief were invaluable from the outset. This allowed us to gain a deep understanding of their vision and deliver effective solutions in the specified timeframe.”

Kayla Lafortezza, project manager at Northwell Health, said, “Cyntexa has been a pleasure to work with. The team was really knowledgeable and responsive and helped us tremendously with creating an external user portal. I would recommend this company to anyone looking to bring their business to the next level!”

Salesforce, Experience Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

ABOUT CYNTEXA

Cyntexa is a global IT Consulting firm that empowers organizations to leverage the power of cloud technologies like Salesforce. With a team of over 400+ cloud experts, the company has delivered 900+ projects to its 675+ clientele worldwide. In addition to their cloud consulting services, the company also provides IT staff augmentation fulfilling their client's IT talent needs.

ABOUT NORTHWELL HEALTH:

Northwell Health is a non-profit healthcare organization with network hospitals in New York, United States. With a network of 900+ hospitals and care centers, their 85,000-strong team (including 12,000 physicians, 19,000 nurses, and over 5,000 volunteers) treats over two million people each year. The organization strives for a common goal - to raise the standard of health care for all.