Sports Arts and Culture on participation of Israel in Paris 2024 Olympics

The Department of Sports Arts and Culture condemns the participation of the Genocidal state of Israel in the Paris 2024 Olympics as it seriously undermines the principles of Olympism which includes ‘Universality and solidarity, Unity in diversity, Autonomy and Good Governance, Sustainability’.

We view this participation as grossly inhuman, and indicative of scant regard for thousands of Palestinian lives lost as a result of continued genocide by Israel against women, children, men, the elderly and the sick.

The people of Palestine continue to face the barrage of attacks and dehumanisation despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings on provisional measures in the case taken by South Africa against Israel under the Genocide Convention to cease its military attacks and allow sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza.

As it was the case with Apartheid South Africa, there can be No Normal Sport with an Abnormal Society and the genocidal state of Israel should not be allowed to participate in the Olympics as its conduct is in direct contravention of the Olympics’ values of Excellence, Respect and Friendship.

We call upon all peace-loving nations to shun the genocidal Israel state and pledge solidarity with Palestinian who will continue to face bombardment by the same Israel that will be participating in Olympics.

