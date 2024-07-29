MEC Ivan Meyer welcomes measures to curb spread of foot-and-mouth disease

Earlier today, John Steenhuisen, the National Minister of Agriculture, published measures in the State Gazette No 50977 to prevent the spread of the foot-and-mouth disease virus through the movement of cattle, sheep, goats, and products derived from these animals in certain areas.

No cloven-hoofed animals, animal products derived from cloven-hoofed animals or genetic material of cloven-hoofed animals may be moved from, to or within the Disease Management Areas of the Eastern Cape Province except under the authority of a state veterinary permit.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Ivan Meyer recently expressed his deep concern about the possible spread of FMD in letters to Minister Steenhuisen and MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, the MEC for Rural Development and Agrarian Reform in the Eastern Cape.

Minister Meyer said, “given our proximity to the Eastern Cape and, in particular, Humansdorp, I welcome Minister John Steenhuisen's decision. The increased biosecurity measures he is implementing bolster the work being done by our state veterinarians to prevent the further spread of FMD.”

Minister Steenhuisen’s declaration means that portions of Kou-kamma municipality and Kouga municipality, which are demarcated by the following boundaries, are declared to be part of the Eastern Cape Province Disease Management Area:

The western boundary is the Groot River.

The northern boundary is the continuation of the Groot River, which turns east and joins the boundary of the Witelsbos State Forest. Then, along the southern and eastern border of the Witelsbos State Forest until the R402, and from there, along the R402 until the R62. Then, along the R62 until the N2. Then, along the N2 up until the R330. Then, along the R330 in a northerly direction up to where the R330 road crosses the Kabeljous River.

The eastern boundary is the Kabeljous River.

The southern boundary is the Indian Ocean.

Including all farms that are transected by these boundaries.

The following documents must accompany all movements of live cattle, sheep and goats in the provinces:

Owner declaration attesting to the origin and health status of the animals;

Signed undertaking of the recipient at the destination, confirming that the animals will be isolated at the destination farm for at least 28 days before introducing them onto the main herd.

Minster Meyer urged all role-players to remain vigilant and continuously work to strengthen the biosecurity measures on the farms.

Minister Myer said, “we dare not become complacent. For this reason, Western Cape Provincial Traffic Officers, supported by State Veterinary and Provincial Disaster Management Officials, will immediately check vehicles entering the Western Cape. During these checks, documentation and livestock inspections will take place.”

Minister Meyer also expressed his gratitude to role players within the livestock industry for working with state veterinarians to prevent FMD from spreading to the Western Cape, which remains FMD-free.

Minister Meyer said, “The Western Cape Government has partnered with the Red Meat Producers Organization, Agri Western Cape and sister departments such as the Department of Mobility, South African Police Service and the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.”

“We are determined to take the necessary steps to protect our livestock industry and jobs. For this reason, I will join officials at livestock vehicle checking operations on Monday, 29 July 2024 and Tuesday, 30 July 2024.”

“Together, we will implement more stringent biosecurity measures to curb the spread of FMD.”

