High Flow Needle Sets Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.67 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.4%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high flow needle sets market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.07 billion in 2023 to $1.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical procedure evolution, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, demographic shifts, healthcare infrastructure development, and regulatory compliance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The high flow needle sets market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to medical procedure modernization, expanding role in minimally invasive surgery, patient-centric healthcare, technological convergence, and global healthcare accessibility.

Growth Driver Of The High Flow Needle Sets Market

The rising number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the high-flow needle set market going forward. Surgical procedures are medical operations involving the manual and instrumental techniques performed by a surgeon to diagnose, treat, or repair tissues or organs, often aimed at improving a patient's health or bodily function. The rising number of surgical procedures can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, advancements in medical technology, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, improved access to healthcare, and the greater availability of minimally invasive surgical techniques. High-flow needle sets are used in surgical procedures to facilitate rapid administration of fluids, medications, or blood products directly into the bloodstream, ensuring efficient and effective patient management during surgery.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the high flow needle sets market include Cardinal Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Major companies operating in the high flow needle sets market are developing portable syringe infusion systems to enhance patient mobility and improve ease of use. Portable syringe infusion systems deliver fluids or medications to patients in a controlled manner, over an extended period.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: 26 Gauge High Flow Needle Sets, 24 Gauge High Flow Needle Sets

2) By Volume Or Capacity: High Flow Needle Sets Less-than (<) 10ml, High Flow Needle Sets between 10-100ml, High Flow Needle Sets Greater-than (>) 100ml

3) By Material: Stainless Steel High Flow Needle Sets, Polycarbonate High Flow Needle Sets

4) By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the high flow needle sets market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the high flow needle sets market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

High Flow Needle Sets Market Definition

High flow needle sets are medical devices used in various medical procedures to administer fluids or medications at a relatively high flow rate. High flow needle sets are designed to accommodate the rapid delivery of fluids, medications, blood products, or contrast agents, making them suitable for situations where a large volume of fluid needs to be administered quickly.

High Flow Needle Sets Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The High Flow Needle Sets Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on high flow needle sets market size, high flow needle sets market drivers and trends, high flow needle sets market major players, high flow needle sets competitors' revenues, high flow needle sets market positioning, and high flow needle sets market growth across geographies. The high flow needle sets market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

