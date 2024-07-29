Recruiting for Good Creates Sweet Girl Gig 'Follow Team USA' to Celebrate Women
Recruiting for Good created and is funding meaningful leadership development program for tweens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!
Recruiting for Good created sweet gig for Girls Design Tomorrow leadership development program. Girls create content celebrating American women athletes competing at the 2024 Olympics that are positive role models. www.FollowTeamUSA.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations; to fund sweet programs preparing girls for life www.RecruitingforGood.com
Have a daughter who is a student athlete, that is destined to become a leader, or compete in the Olympics? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn funding for elite camps teaching skills to excel in sports and life www.2028LAGames.com
Recruiting for Good created Girls Design Tomorrow leadership development program for tweens. Girls participate in fulfilling gigs to make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good creates sweet gig 'Follow Team USA' for tweens who are participating in Girls Design Tomorrow.
Girls on the sweet paid gig celebrate women athletes who are participating in 2024 Paris Olympics; by creating sweet reports that highlight role models with positive values.
According to Recruiting for Good and Girls Design Tomorrow Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I love creating fulfilling experiences for pre-teens who participate in Girls Design Tomorrow; our meaningful leadership development program!"
About
Recruiting for Good created and sponsors Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership development program); since 2020. We have served over 100 girls; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Three Community Girl Programs
Girls create and organize their own Book Clubs; read, share, and do sweet reviews. Recruiting for Good sponsors books and chocolate for 12 months' and club tees too. www.TheSweetestBookClub.com Inspired By 12 Year Old Girl
Meaningful gig for girls to discover and report on sweet women politicians running for office in 2024 who are role models with positive values! www.VoteforHER2024.com Good for You + Community Too!
Girls interview Women who excel in life; write meaningful stories that inspire and transform the community www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com To Celebrate Women Who are Role Models With Positive Values!
Love to Support Girls and Dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girl Causes, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club.
Members earn a $1500 dining gift card to one of LA's Sweetest Woman Chef Restaurants (a.o.c., chi SPACCA, Jar, Violet LA, or Xuntos), and trip to 2025 BNP Paribas Open happening during during Women's Month. The sweet trip includes generous hotel gift card, 2 VIP tickets to the Quarterfinals, and fine dining gift cards To Learn more visit www.The RoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA
InaMinute is an Exceptionally Talented 12-YearOld Girl who is participating in Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program; and is reporting on women Olympians!