Recruiting for Good created and is funding meaningful leadership development program for tweens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

Recruiting for Good created sweet gig for Girls Design Tomorrow leadership development program. Girls create content celebrating American women athletes competing at the 2024 Olympics that are positive role models. www.FollowTeamUSA.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations; to fund sweet programs preparing girls for life www.RecruitingforGood.com

Have a daughter who is a student athlete, that is destined to become a leader, or compete in the Olympics? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn funding for elite camps teaching skills to excel in sports and life www.2028LAGames.com