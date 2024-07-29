Global Filter Needles Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Filter Needles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The filter needles market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from 1.46 billion in 2023 to $1.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing emphasis on patient safety and infection control, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, regulatory requirements regarding medication preparation and administration, growth in healthcare infrastructure, and increased healthcare spending globally.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The filter needles market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing preference for single-use medical devices to minimize contamination risks, modernization of healthcare facilities, rising aging population, heightened focus on infection control measures, and increasing trend towards home-based healthcare services.

Growth Driver Of The Filter Needles Market

A rise in surgical processes is expected to propel the growth of the filter needle market going forward. Surgical processes refer to medical procedures performed by surgeons or medical professionals to treat diseases, injuries, or deformities through operative interventions. The increase in surgical procedures is due to advancements in medical technology, expanded access to healthcare services, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention for treatment. Filter needles are used in surgical procedures to ensure the purity and sterility of medication solutions, protecting patient safety and reducing the risk of contamination or infection during surgeries.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the filter needles market include Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company.

Major companies operating in the filter needle market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as all-in-one design filter needles, to gain a competitive edge in the market. All-in-one design filter needles eliminate the need for healthcare providers to switch needles after filtering the medication, simplifying the medication preparation process.

Segments:

1) By Type: Membrane Filter Needles, Depth Filter Needles, Other Types

2) By Raw Material: Stainless Steel, Glass, Other Raw Materials

3) By Application: Drug Preparation, Laboratory Procedures, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the filter needles market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the filter needles market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Filter Needles Market Definition

A filter needle is a specialized medical needle designed with an integrated filter to remove particulates, contaminants, or impurities from medications or solutions being drawn into or expelled from a syringe. These needles are commonly used in medical settings to ensure the safety and purity of injectable medicines, particularly when withdrawing medication from ampoules or reconstituting powdered drugs.

