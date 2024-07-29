Apply For TDOC's Citizens' Correctional Academy Starting Monday

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) will begin accepting applications for the fall 2024 Citizens’ Correctional Academy on Monday, July 29. The six-week program is designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held Thursday evenings from September 12, 2024, through October 17, 2024, at various TDOC locations around Nashville.

Participants have the opportunity to tour three correctional facilities, learn about TDOC initiatives and programs from executive leadership, and ask questions to better understand the agency and the work of its more than 5,000 dedicated employees.

Applications for Citizens’ Correctional Academy will be available here and accepted through Monday, August 12, 2024.

WHAT: TDOC Citizens’ Correctional Academy

WHERE: Various locations in Nashville, TN

WHEN: September 12, 2024 - October 17, 2024

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

TDOC’s Citizens’ Correctional Academy was first launched in 2014 to give members of the public a behind-the-scenes look at the department’s operations and its mission to enhance public safety. For more information, click here.

For B-Roll, click here: https://shared-assets.adobe.com/link/0965ba5a-642c-461e-44ab-df1627772e15