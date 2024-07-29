Submit Release
News Search

There were 164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,708 in the last 365 days.

Apply For TDOC's Citizens' Correctional Academy Starting Monday

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) will begin accepting applications for the fall 2024 Citizens’ Correctional Academy on Monday, July 29. The six-week program is designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held Thursday evenings from September 12, 2024, through October 17, 2024, at various TDOC locations around Nashville.

Participants have the opportunity to tour three correctional facilities, learn about TDOC initiatives and programs from executive leadership, and ask questions to better understand the agency and the work of its more than 5,000 dedicated employees.

Applications for Citizens’ Correctional Academy will be available here and accepted through Monday, August 12, 2024.

WHAT:           TDOC Citizens’ Correctional Academy

WHERE:         Various locations in Nashville, TN

WHEN:          September 12, 2024 - October 17, 2024

                        6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

TDOC’s Citizens’ Correctional Academy was first launched in 2014 to give members of the public a behind-the-scenes look at the department’s operations and its mission to enhance public safety. For more information, click here.

For B-Roll, click here: https://shared-assets.adobe.com/link/0965ba5a-642c-461e-44ab-df1627772e15

You just read:

Apply For TDOC's Citizens' Correctional Academy Starting Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more