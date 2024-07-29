Thundermark Capital, Thor Dynamics, and Gleb Chuvpilo Address Recent Misinformation About Alleged Activities in Ukraine
I am a U.S. citizen with no ties to Ukrainian citizenship or war initiatives. My focus, along with Thundermark Capital, remains firmly on fostering technological advancements within the United States.”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thundermark Capital, its venture initiative Thor Dynamics, and venture capitalist Gleb Chuvpilo categorically deny recent allegations and misinformation regarding their involvement in military activities in Ukraine. These claims are not only unfounded but are a deliberate attempt to misrepresent the facts and the professional standings of both Thundermark Capital and Thor Dynamics.
Clarifications on the Misinformation:
1. Citizenship and Personal Affiliations:
Gleb Chuvpilo, a venture capitalist and manager at Thundermark Capital, is a citizen of the United States and does not hold Ukrainian citizenship, nor does he have affiliations with any Ukrainian government bodies or defense clusters.
2. Business Operations:
Thor Dynamics is a technology startup registered in Delaware on May 17, 2024. The company is in its initial stages, focusing on the development of laser modules. It has not commenced operations and currently holds no financial assets that would enable the alleged activities in Ukraine.
3. Alleged Military Engagements:
Contrary to the claims in various reports, Thor Dynamics has no involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, nor has the intention to get involved in it in the future, nor has the company conducted any form of testing in Ukraine. These stories are outright falsehoods without any basis in fact.
Response to Misinformation:
Over the past week, our attempts to correct these false narratives have been met with alleged confirmations from unidentified sources. We emphasize that these responses are part of a targeted misinformation campaign aiming to involuntarily involve our firm and its affiliates in geopolitical conflicts.
Our Stance:
Thundermark Capital, Thor Dynamics, and Gleb Chuvpilo are dedicated to transparency and ethical business practices, strictly following the rule of law and regulations. We are focused on contributing positively to the American technology landscape and do not wish to take sides in any international conflicts.
Thundermark Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in high-potential technology startups in the United States. It is committed to innovation and the ethical advancement of technology in commercial industries.
