Fans Unite for a Memorable Evening with Onew at the ‘GUESS! Onew FanMeeting 2024’ in Singapore
At the Resorts World Ballroom on Sunday, 21 July 2024 at 7 pmSINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ballroom at Resorts World Sentosa was alive with excitement and enthusiasm as fervent fans gathered for the highly anticipated Onew fanmeeting on Sunday, 21 July 2024. Brought to Singapore by the H.I.T Team, the event culminated in an evening of interaction, music, and fun that ended on a high note for concertgoers.
Onew’s ardent fans from Singapore and worldwide flocked to the venue, eager to meet their idol up close and personal in an intimate setting. The atmosphere was set abuzz with energy as Onew took the stage, greeted by thunderous applause and cheers from his devoted followers. The evening was a true celebration of Hallyu with fans immersing themselves in the vibrant world of Korean entertainment.
Awe-inspiring vocal performances were delivered by Onew, with the crowd singing along to every note. The interactive stage sessions were a hit, with fans getting the chance to participate and share moments with their idol. The thematic visual displays and installations added to the atmosphere, leaving attendees in fascination.
“The GUESS! Onew FanMeeting 2024 in Singapore was more than just an event; it celebrated fandom, music, and the enduring appeal of Korean entertainment,” said Ben Lee, Business Development Director, H.I.T Team. “The energy and enthusiasm of the fans made this event truly special. Onew’s ability to connect with his audience is something for everyone to cherish for a long time, and we are proud to have provided a platform for such memorable interactions. We thank everyone who attended and made this evening a resounding success.”
The event was proudly supported by Official Partners Griffin Entertainment, Faith&D Entertainment, Resorts World Sentosa, JS Concert Productions, and SISTIC. UOB was the Official Bank Partner, while YES 933 was the Official Radio Station. Among the Event Partners were Bugis Junction, ComfortDelGro, Keppel Club, and Gleamedia. The event also featured support from several restaurants in Singapore, including Seoul Yummy Korean Restaurant, Onggii Korean Restaurant, Sotpot Korean Restaurant, Gangnam Story Korean Steamboat & BBQ Buffet, Flower Pig 360 Korean Aged Steakhouse, MOA Restrobar, and Cheese Story Mookata Buffet.
-END-
Images Download Link:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/e70pmgkf5qaaw69x2puhr/AOgBynMYXKncmQpGihwkmuo?rlkey=bh9iq6ak70zfr7mkn70pbqjyh&st=4n8du2zm&dl=0
Image Credit: H.I.T Team, Griffin Entertainment, Faith&D Entertainment
Hashtags: #ONEW #ONEW_GUESS #GUESS #GRIFFIN #온유 #HITTEAMSG #HITTEAM
Official Instagram: @dlstmxkakwldrl
About Onew
Lee Jin-Ki, 34, better known by his stage name "Onew", is a South Korean Singer, Songwriter, Actor and a Host. He debuted as a lead vocalist in 2008 under SM Entertainment together with the renowned boy group - SHINee which consists of (originally) 5 members including himself. He then proceeded to sign a new contract with Griffin Entertainment for his solo activities after his contract ended with SM Entertainment. He made his first public appearance with Griffin in Singapore 2024 Star Awards. Onew embarked on his solo fan meeting on 21 July 2024 at Resorts World Sentosa.
About H.I.T Team
The H.I.T Team is a boutique event agency in Singapore that specialises in curating exceptional events, high-energy concerts, vibrant music festivals, and dynamic trade shows.
Led by seasoned industry veterans, the company empowers its corporate clients to accelerate business growth through leading-edge events that invigorate brands. Central to their approach is the H.I.T Experiences framework, representing HEIGHTEN, INSPIRE, and TRANSFORMATION, which breathes life into brands to drive tangible results. Using experiential design, brand engagement strategies, and cutting-edge digital technologies with a systematic methodology, the H.I.T Team transforms business vision into an actual roadmap for bringing brands to life and making them valuable.
As a full-service event solutions provider, the H.I.T Team delivers end-to-end event solutions that consistently exceed expectations, making every event a memorable and impactful experience from conception to execution.
For further information, please contact:
Principal Publicist
Nalini Naidu
nalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sg
Mobile: 9633-3198
Diana Loh
Mobile: 8228-5941
dianaloh@therainmaker.com.sg
Felicia Koh
feliciakoh@therainmaker.com.sg
Mobile : 8686-3955
Released by The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd on behalf of the H.I.T Team
Nalini Naidu
The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd
email us here