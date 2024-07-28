Submit Release
Appointment of Singapore's Honorary Consul in Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan

TALGAT ORYNBASSAROVICH CHINIKEYEV

 

HONORARY CONSUL IN ASTANA

 

REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN

 

 

 

BORN:

29 May 1972

 

 

 

 

AGE:

52

 

 

 

 

MARITAL

Married with two daughters and three sons

STATUS:

 

 

 

 

 

EDUCATION:

Bachelor of Science, Almaty Power Institute, 1994

 

 

 

Bachelor of Science, Kazakh University of Economics, 2002

 

 

 

Master’s Degree in Public Policy, Russian Academy of Public Service, 2007

 

 

 

Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Nanyang Business School of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), 2011

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAREER:

1994 – 98

Commercial Manager, Petroleum Trading Companies

 

 

 

1998 – 99

Deputy Commercial Manager of Almaty Branch, PetroKazakhstan

 

 

CAREER:
(cont’d)

1999 – 2000

Executive Director and Director of Astana Branch, PetroKazakhstan

 

 

 

2000 – 02

Petroleum Products Sales Director, PetroKazakhstan

 

 

 

 

2002 – 03

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alatautransgaz JSC

 

 

 

2004 – 07

Investor

 

 

 

2007 – 10

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Unicorn IFC

 

 

 

2010 to date

Founder, Interexim Pte Ltd (Singapore)

 

 

 

2013 – 15

Director, KazMunayGas Trading Singapore (Singapore)

 

 

 

2015 – 17

Chairman of the Board, KazMedTech JSC

 

 

 

2017 – 23

Founder, Property Invest LLP

 

 

 

2020 to date

Founder, Prosperous Invest LLP

 

 

 

2021 to date

General Partner, DKG Development

 

 

 

2022 to date

General Partner, Aksenger Ltd

 

 

 

 

OTHER ACTIVITIES:

Member, Society of Honorary Consul

 

 

 

 

 

 

AWARDS / DECORATIONS:

Nanyang Fellows Distinguished Alumni Award

 

 

 

 

HOBBIES/ INTERESTS:

Golf, swimming, skiing, fishing, off-road racing on jeeps and motorcycles. Camping, off-road exploring unmarked territories, lands. Plays national Kazakh instruments– Dombra

 

 

 

 

LANGUAGES:

Kazakh, Russian and English

