Appointment of Singapore's Honorary Consul in Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan
TALGAT ORYNBASSAROVICH CHINIKEYEV
HONORARY CONSUL IN ASTANA
REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN
BORN:
29 May 1972
AGE:
52
MARITAL
Married with two daughters and three sons
STATUS:
EDUCATION:
Bachelor of Science, Almaty Power Institute, 1994
Bachelor of Science, Kazakh University of Economics, 2002
Master’s Degree in Public Policy, Russian Academy of Public Service, 2007
Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Nanyang Business School of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), 2011
CAREER:
1994 – 98
Commercial Manager, Petroleum Trading Companies
1998 – 99
Deputy Commercial Manager of Almaty Branch, PetroKazakhstan
CAREER:
(cont’d)
1999 – 2000
Executive Director and Director of Astana Branch, PetroKazakhstan
2000 – 02
Petroleum Products Sales Director, PetroKazakhstan
2002 – 03
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alatautransgaz JSC
2004 – 07
Investor
2007 – 10
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Unicorn IFC
2010 to date
Founder, Interexim Pte Ltd (Singapore)
2013 – 15
Director, KazMunayGas Trading Singapore (Singapore)
2015 – 17
Chairman of the Board, KazMedTech JSC
2017 – 23
Founder, Property Invest LLP
2020 to date
Founder, Prosperous Invest LLP
2021 to date
General Partner, DKG Development
2022 to date
General Partner, Aksenger Ltd
OTHER ACTIVITIES:
Member, Society of Honorary Consul
AWARDS / DECORATIONS:
Nanyang Fellows Distinguished Alumni Award
HOBBIES/ INTERESTS:
Golf, swimming, skiing, fishing, off-road racing on jeeps and motorcycles. Camping, off-road exploring unmarked territories, lands. Plays national Kazakh instruments– Dombra
LANGUAGES:
Kazakh, Russian and English