POMONA VALLEY PRIDE 4TH ANNUAL GAYLA | SATURDAY – OCTOBER 5, 2024
Table X REPRESENTS POMONA VALLEY PRIDE’S 4TH ANNUAL GAYLA FOR EVENT SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
We are privileged to work with Pomona Valley Pride in helping make this a most memorable event, and we invite leading businesses, around-the-world and around-the-corner, to join us as select sponsors.”CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Table X, in association with its parent company, Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg, are proud to announce the representation of Pomona Valley Pride’s 4th Annual Gayla on Saturday – October 5, 2024. This exceptional special event fundraiser will be held in the California Ballroom at the Sheraton Fairplex Suites & Conference Center in Pomona, California from 7PM to 11PM PST.
— Johnathan Michel | Table X President & CEO
Guests will enjoy a celebrated evening replete with a live fashion show, live musical entertainment, distinguished guest speakers, business networking
engagements, a silent auction, a cocktail reception, a four-course gourmet dinner, and so much more.
"We are privileged to work with Pomona Valley Pride in helping make this a most memorable event, and we invite leading businesses, around-the-world and around-the-corner, to join us as select sponsors,” stated Johnathan Michel, President & CEO, Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg.
Currently, Pomona Valley Pride services the Greater Pomona Valley region in Southern California, and in association with Table X, and its parent company, Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg, will broaden its reach and penetration in 2024 and beyond locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally.
“Pomona Valley Pride would like to thank Table X for their continued cooperation and support in helping our young, non-profit organization fortify our momentum as we work together to build, grow, and achieve great success in 2024 and beyond,” stated Frank Guzman, CEO & Executive Director, Pomona Valley Pride.
ABOUT Pomona Valley Pride ———
Pomona Valley Pride, formerly Pomona Pride Center, was established in 2019 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to empower, enhance, advance, and sustain the well-being of the LGBTQIA+ and allied communities by providing vital social, emotional, educational, arts, scholarship, and advocacy programs.
ABOUT Table X ———
Table X is a global lifestyle entertainment brand which advocates for human rights, worldwide, while providing essential, upscale products and services for discriminating consumers.
ABOUT Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg ———
Since 1996, Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg, has been making history with unrivalled professional services... worldwide. Their world-renowned team of advertising, marketing and promotions, and public relations seasoned professionals champion a winning tribe of designers, developers, and creatives who love what they do, and who thrive off pushing the boundaries of their clients’ expectations while challenging the limits of their vast in-house capabilities and talents. With decades of best-in-class experience under their belts, they have worked alongside the world's leading brands and startups of all shapes and sizes, and their clients come back for more every single time.
Additional event information will be available online at a later date. Guests interested in attending and/or Sponsors interested in participating who require an immediate response are encourage to CONTACT US (https://tablex.tv/contact-us-pomona-valley-pride/) for more information.
###
Antoinette DuBois
Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg
Antoinette.DuBois@pmgintl.com
Visit us on social media:
X