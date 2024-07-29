'Gen-Z, Politics, and Social Media in America' with Kurt Andersen and Kanika Mehra
EINPresswire.com/ -- Produced with the generous support of Craig Newmark Philanthropies and Mintz.
Join us for a compelling live event titled "Gen-Z, Politics, and Social Media in America," featuring the insightful perspectives of renowned author Kurt Andersen and the dynamic young journalist Kanika Mehra. This event will explore how GenZ can navigate today’s political and media landscape to spark real change.
Get your free tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/GENZPOLITICS
Kurt Andersen, bestselling author of "Fantasyland" and "Evil Geniuses," will illuminate how America has been misled by falsehoods and economic inequality. He’ll highlight the pivotal moments that have shaped our current situation and discuss actionable steps to forge a better path forward.
Andersen comments: “It’s an incredibly smart, tough black woman, prosecutor versus felon. It's a WWE match. It's a show. And for those of us who are in the media world, you know, we were staring down our jobs being essentially dreary there is a certain amount of glee on all sides. It’s euphoric.”
Kanika Mehra, a summa cum laude graduate in Political Science and Government from the University of Maryland, brings academic rigor and practical experience from her time at Oxford and internships in journalism and politics. With experience at the Bipartisan Policy Center, The Rachel Maddow Show, Meet the Press, and The Tonight Show, Mehra is a passionate advocate for reimagining our media landscape.
“I think there really is such a voracious appetite for our country to focus on the systemic failures of this country and the failures that this generation is feeling so heavily,” says Mehra. “I don't think rhetoric is enough for this generation. And I think it is hard for politicians to curry good favor in this generation because they are not super forgiving and I don't think they should be.”
Together, Andersen and Mehra will tackle pressing questions: How can GenZ lead America out of its current crisis? What role will media play in this transformation? And how will social media shape the upcoming election? Don’t miss this vital conversation on the power of GenZ to influence America’s future and an exploration of how social media is driving this political cycle.
Get your free tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/GENZPOLITICS
Steve Rosenbaum
Join us for a compelling live event titled "Gen-Z, Politics, and Social Media in America," featuring the insightful perspectives of renowned author Kurt Andersen and the dynamic young journalist Kanika Mehra. This event will explore how GenZ can navigate today’s political and media landscape to spark real change.
Get your free tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/GENZPOLITICS
Kurt Andersen, bestselling author of "Fantasyland" and "Evil Geniuses," will illuminate how America has been misled by falsehoods and economic inequality. He’ll highlight the pivotal moments that have shaped our current situation and discuss actionable steps to forge a better path forward.
Andersen comments: “It’s an incredibly smart, tough black woman, prosecutor versus felon. It's a WWE match. It's a show. And for those of us who are in the media world, you know, we were staring down our jobs being essentially dreary there is a certain amount of glee on all sides. It’s euphoric.”
Kanika Mehra, a summa cum laude graduate in Political Science and Government from the University of Maryland, brings academic rigor and practical experience from her time at Oxford and internships in journalism and politics. With experience at the Bipartisan Policy Center, The Rachel Maddow Show, Meet the Press, and The Tonight Show, Mehra is a passionate advocate for reimagining our media landscape.
“I think there really is such a voracious appetite for our country to focus on the systemic failures of this country and the failures that this generation is feeling so heavily,” says Mehra. “I don't think rhetoric is enough for this generation. And I think it is hard for politicians to curry good favor in this generation because they are not super forgiving and I don't think they should be.”
Together, Andersen and Mehra will tackle pressing questions: How can GenZ lead America out of its current crisis? What role will media play in this transformation? And how will social media shape the upcoming election? Don’t miss this vital conversation on the power of GenZ to influence America’s future and an exploration of how social media is driving this political cycle.
Get your free tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/GENZPOLITICS
Steve Rosenbaum
SustainableMedia.Center
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
This Election and the Power of TickTok