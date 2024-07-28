Submit Release
RE: Multi-Passenger Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Update

Update to previous media release:

The operator in the crash was identified as Sean Delaney, age 19.   The passenger was identified as Elana Korey, age 20.  Both are from Duxbury, MA. 

 

 

From: Maenpaa, Dalton
Sent: Sunday, July 28, 2024 1:13 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Middlesex Superv <DPS.VSPMiddlesexSuperv@vermont.gov>
Subject: Multi-Passenger Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A3004877                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/28/2024 / 0507 hrs.

STREET: I-89, northbound, mile marker 60.6

TOWN: Middlesex

WEATHER: Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, low traffic

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:

Pending identification and next of kin notifications

PASSENGER:

Pending identification and next of kin notifications

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus

VEHICLE MODEL:  ES330

INJURIES: fatal

HOSPITAL: n/a

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 7/28/2024 at approximately 0504 hrs. VSP Berlin, Middlesex Fire Dept. and FAST Squad, Montpelier Fire Dept. and Ambulance Service responded to a crash on I-89, northbound in the town of Middlesex.

 

Upon the arrival of first responders the vehicle was fully engulfed.   The driver and front seat passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

The identity of the occupants will be disseminated in a later release. 

 

Investigation determined this is a single vehicle crash.  Speed is a contributing factor in the crash. 

 

 

 

