RE: Multi-Passenger Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Update
Update to previous media release:
The operator in the crash was identified as Sean Delaney, age 19. The passenger was identified as Elana Korey, age 20. Both are from Duxbury, MA.
Subject: Multi-Passenger Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3004877
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/28/2024 / 0507 hrs.
STREET: I-89, northbound, mile marker 60.6
TOWN: Middlesex
WEATHER: Fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, low traffic
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR:
PASSENGER:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus
VEHICLE MODEL: ES330
INJURIES: fatal
HOSPITAL: n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/28/2024 at approximately 0504 hrs. VSP Berlin, Middlesex Fire Dept. and FAST Squad, Montpelier Fire Dept. and Ambulance Service responded to a crash on I-89, northbound in the town of Middlesex.
Upon the arrival of first responders the vehicle was fully engulfed. The driver and front seat passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identity of the occupants will be disseminated in a later release.
Investigation determined this is a single vehicle crash. Speed is a contributing factor in the crash.