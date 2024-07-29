North Carolina Council of State Candidates Livestream on July 30th
The Libertarian Party of North Carolina is introducing their 2024 Council of State candidates in a Facebook Livestream at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.
[63% of voters surveyed say] "...the Democratic and Republican parties ... do such a poor job [of representing the American people] that a third party is needed..."”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the Libertarian Party of North Carolina for a live event moderated by podcaster Rob Yates and featuring all 4 LPNC Council of State candidates. Hear their vision for extending liberty through the executive branch of state government.
— Meredith poll, April 2024
The event will be on Tuesday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. It will be held on a Facebook Livestream. The event URL is: https://www.facebook.com/events/480156778036555.
Better alternatives
As shown by the support for RFK Jr. and other 3rd party candidates, and by polling results, voters are yearning for alternatives.
When asked: “In your view, do the Democratic and Republican parties do an adequate job of representing the American people, or do they do such a poor job that a third party is needed?” - 63% of voters surveyed said a third party is needed (Meredith poll, April 2024).
The Libertarian party is the third largest political party in North Carolina and offers better alternatives. Its ideological roots go back to the founding principles of the United States of America. These ideas are classically liberal and comprise the best of what makes our country a beacon to the rest of the world.
The candidates
Gubernatorial candidate Mike Ross will outline his ideas to replace the special interests in government with an administration that answers to the citizens, not the donors. Find out more about Mike’s campaign at https://firetheuniparty.com.
Lieutenant Governor candidate Shannon Bray’s focus is on putting kids first and protecting parent’s rights. He is concerned about healthcare costs, excessive regulation, and community safety. See all of Shannon’s priorities at https://www.shannonbray.us.
NC State Auditor candidate Bob Drach stresses the importance of having a State Auditor who is independent of the two parties that dominate state government. He is notably an accountant, which you'd expect except that he is running against two lawyers. Learn more about why Bob should be our next financial watchdog at https://www.electdrach.org.
Commissioner of Agriculture candidate Sean Haugh is a champion of individual rights and responsibility. He favors smaller government where possible, and more efficient government when necessary. Find out more about Sean at https://SeanHaugh.com.
For more information about this event, the party, and our candidates please visit https://www.lpnc.org.
