FaultFixers Renews Leads Referral Partnership with Comparesoft for the 4th Consecutive Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- FaultFixers is renowned for its innovative and user-friendly maintenance management software. It supports over 2000 maintenance teams across various industries. Their comprehensive CMMS solution excels in handling work orders, enabling preventive maintenance, and managing inventory control. FaultFixers ensures high reliability with a 99.5% software uptime guarantee. They also boast a customer support satisfaction rate of 99%, reflecting their commitment to customer success.
FaultFixers' comprehensive features include mobile maintenance reporting, asset management, and real-time KPI dashboards. These tools facilitate quick fault reporting, efficient task scheduling, and detailed compliance tracking. Consequently, making it easier for organisations to maintain operational standards and extend asset lifespans. Serving diverse sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and education, FaultFixers provides tailored solutions that streamline maintenance processes and improve overall efficiency.
Comparesoft uses Artificial and Human Intelligence to recommend the right software products to software buyers. The platform acts as a matchmaker for software buyers and software vendors. Over 19,000 businesses have used Comparesoft to aid their software selection journey. These businesses include the Ministry of Defence, Barclays, and the NHS.
Reflecting on the renewed collaboration, Tom O’Neil, CEO of FaultFixers, said: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Comparesoft to further drive our growth in the UK market. We have always received excellent leads from Comparesoft. We constantly convert the leads we get from Comparesoft. This made the renewal decision very straightforward. This relationship has been pivotal in connecting us with the right software buyers."
Prasanna Kulkarni, Founder and Product Architect of Comparesoft, commented: "FaultFixers stands out with its simplicity, advanced features and commitment to user experience. It is an exemplary choice for our customers seeking a strong maintenance management solution. We look forward to fostering this partnership and driving mutual success."
Both companies anticipate significant benefits from their renewed partnership.
Comparesoft is supported by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia Fund.
Charlie Green
