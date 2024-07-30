Twelve Tables Press Announces the Publication of C. Evan Stewart’s 'The Worst Supreme Court Decisions, Ever!'
Vivid and clever account of the Court’s worst decisions, the Court bending in all sorts of wrong directions—but, also—usually, eventually—correcting itself.
From Dred Scott to Korematsu, each chapter of this absorbing catalog drips with both despair and hope— despair over past errors but hope in law’s tremendous capacity for self-correction.”NORTHPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Not just a book about bad decisions, it is a history of American law and lawyers. Evan Stewart’s stories, based on historic cases, bring life to the law and to the Court, demonstrating that the Court is sometimes fallible and often fragile—it is a human institution. Whether as an introduction to the law or as a reminder of the human limitations on the law, this is a great read.”
— Professor Jens David Ohlin, Cornell Law School
-Ronald A. Brand, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Twelve Tables Press today announces its newest publication, The Worst Supreme Court Decisions, Ever! by C. Evan Stewart, author of Myron Taylor The Man Nobody Knew. Available via Amazon.com Books, Distributors Ingram and Baker & Taylor for library and bookstore sales or directly from Twelve Tables Press at www.twelvetablespress.com
As author Stewart notes, “In our current hyper-charged political environment, the Supreme Court (which Alexander Bickel once called “the least dangerous branch”) has come under increased public scrutiny. Not for the first time in the country’s history have there been cries to “pack” the Court (i.e., to change its structure to affect an outcome desired by some). I hope as readers go through the various chapters of this book they will see that the Court has made numerous, consequential mistakes over the course of our country’s history— mistakes that include and transcend all political views, parties, and factions. That being said, I also hope that readers will gain new insights into how the Court—even with these terrible decisions— has endured as a critically important institution that has contributed to the basic stability of our legal processes. As an “extra” to the decisions themselves, I have added several chapters on fascinating, little-known vignettes involving the Court and famous Americans.”
