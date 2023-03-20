Twelve Tables Press Announces New Publication -- The Tafts by George W. Liebmann
“A thorough and provocative reevaluation of the Taft political dynasty.”―William A. Fischel, Dartmouth College Hardy Professor of Legal Studies, Emeritus
George Liebmann continues his amazingly productive scholarly career with a thorough and provocative reevaluation of the Taft political dynasty.”NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve Tables Press today announced its newest publication, The Tafts written by George W. Liebmann, available for purchase in print or Kindle at The Tafts: George W. Liebmann: 9781946074409: Amazon.com: Books and via B&T TS360 - (baker-taylor.com) for library and bookstore sale.
This is a book about five generations of the Taft family, America’s longest-lived political dynasty but one that, unlike four generations of Adamses, three of Rockefellers and Kennedys, and two each of Oyster Bay and Hyde Park Roosevelts, has not captured the public’s imagination. Yet the impact of the Tafts on the present shape of American society may well be greater than that of any of the other political families. Public knowledge of the Taft family centers on the lives of President and Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Senate Republican leader Robert A. Taft. In the age of Twitter and the tweet, where most politicians are “foolish, tawdy moths who fly into publicity’s consuming fire,” in Learned Hand’s memorable phrase, it is useful to be reminded of a series of men who shunned personal publicity and glamour and who exerted great influence based on their breadth of knowledge and perceived good character.
The Tafts
ISBN 978-1946074409 List Price: $28.95
About the Author: George W. Liebmann George W. Liebmann, a Baltimore lawyer, has been a Visiting Fellow at the University of Manchester and Wolfson College, Cambridge. He is the author of Maryland District Court Law and Practice, Maryland Circuit Court Forms, The Little Platoons: Sub-Local Governments in Modern History, The Gallows in the Grove: Civil Society in American Law, Solving Problems Without Large Government, reprinted as Neighborhood Futures, Six Lost Leaders: Prophets of Civil Society, The Common Law Tradition: A Collective Portrait of Five Legal Scholars, Diplomacy Between the Wars: Five Diplomats and the Shaping of the Modern World, The Last American Diplomat: John D. Negroponte and His Times, 1960-2010, The Fall of the House of Speyer: The Story of a Banking Dynasty, America’s Political Inventors: The Lost Art of Legislation, Vox Clamantis in Deserto: An Iconoclast Looks at Four Failed Administrations, Journal of Two Plague Years
