[Celebrating two anniversaries] 2024 Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair closes with 400 business matching sessions, up 17% from last year

MACAU, July 28 - The “Celebration of 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland ‧ 2024 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” (2024GMBPF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, concluded successfully today (28 July).

The four-day exhibition attracted over 100,000 visitors. Nearly 400 business matching sessions were arranged at the 2024GMBPF, an increase of 17% over last year, facilitating the signing of 65 projects and enhancing both the investment promotion effectiveness and professionalism of the event. Additionally, nearly a thousand Chinese traditional clothing enthusiasts brought the “China chic” trend to the local community to stimulate consumption and create a lively and engaging atmosphere.

Moreover, the Investor’s “One Stop Service” offered by the IPIM attracted more than 30 exhibitors during the event. Some of them, including one listed company, expressed their intention to establish businesses in Macao.

Distinctive themes: Nearly a thousand Chinese traditional clothing enthusiasts brought the “China chic” trend to the local community

This year’s GMBPF not only featured rich and exciting programmes within the venue, but also extended its impact beyond the venue, all the way to the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. As the centrepiece of the fair, “China chic” made its debut at GMBPF, and nearly a thousand Chinese traditional clothing enthusiasts visited various spots in Macao to experience the local community culture and shop. Some local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) observed that the influx of “China chic” enthusiasts drew the attention of other tourists, bringing more foot traffic. They recognised “China chic” as a new trend in tourism and hoped to attract a more diverse and especially younger generation of visitors to Macao, while also fostering local “China chic” business opportunities to stimulate economic growth.

Report on the Development of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (2023) released for the first time during a multi-venue event

During the 2024GMBPF, a local association organised a parallel multi-venue event entitled “GBA Entrepreneur Forum”, where around 100 representatives from Guangdong and Macao enterprises were invited to discuss how to promote economic development in GBA. At the event, the first release of the Hengqin blue paper—Report on the Development of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (2023)—was held. According to attending mainland enterprises, the forum and the report provided further insights into the business environment of the Co-operation Zone, and they are optimistic about its development prospects and interested in establishing businesses there.

Celebration of the two anniversaries: The four-day event covers an area of 12,000 square metres with over 50 activities taking place in six exhibition areas

To celebrate the two anniversaries this year, over 75,000 exquisite gifts were given out to visitors during the event. The total area was expanded to 12,000 square metres, divided into six exhibition areas, gathering 453 exhibitors to showcase and sell branded products from Guangdong, Macao, and Belt and Road countries and regions. Over the four days, more than 50 thrilling activities were presented to visitors, including culinary demonstrations, product promotion sessions, forums, business matching sessions and livestreaming activities. Three of these activities were business matching sessions on facilities, services and products related to the hotel industry, the smart sector and China chic. A combination of livestreaming promotion and product marketing sessions were held to achieve online-offline synchronised promotion of the event. A total of nearly 50 hours of livestreaming covered more than 200 exhibitors, attracting approximately 1.8 million viewers. Some visitors heaped praise on the rich, entertaining and innovative overall arrangement, the abundance of products for sale and the visitors dressed in Chinese traditional clothing, and expressed their wish to visit next year’s GMBPF.

A UFI-certified event providing over 1,000 job opportunities to support the development of the MICE workforce

GMBPF is not only a large economic and trade exchange event between Guangdong and Macao, but also a professional exhibition accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). This year’s fair aims to drive the development of the upstream and downstream industry chain of the MICE sector, covering construction, public relations, advertising, translation and travel agencies, and to create over 1,000 job opportunities to strengthen the talent pipeline while enhancing the capabilities of the local workforce in organising exhibitions and conferences.

The list of winners of the event’s grand prize draw will be announced on its official website. For more information about the fair, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.