$10,000 Up for Grabs at the Baggin' Rights Cornhole Tournament at American Place Casino
We're thrilled to see all levels for the Cornhole Tournament. With $10,000 on the line, the stakes are high, and we can't wait to see who takes home the cash and the bragging rights!”WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornhole enthusiasts, mark your calendars and start practicing your aim! American Place Casino is excited to host the inaugural "Baggin' Rights" Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, August 10th, 2024. With a staggering $10,000 cash prize pool, this is the can't-miss event of the summer!
— Jeff Babinski
Ready, Set, Toss!
The action kicks off with registration at 9:00 AM, followed by the first toss at 10:00 AM sharp in L'Americain at American Place Casino. Teams can join the fun for a $100 buy-in, setting the stage for a showdown of skill, strategy, and friendly competition. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just love a good game of cornhole, this is your chance to shine!
Jeff Babinski, General Manager & Vice President at American Place Casino, shares the excitement: "We're thrilled to bring together players of all levels for the Baggin' Rights Cornhole Tournament. With $10,000 on the line, the stakes are high, and we can't wait to see who takes home the cash and the bragging rights!"
Join the Fun!
Participants can look forward to a top-notch event featuring excellent facilities and a vibrant, enthusiastic atmosphere. It's not just about the big win; it's also about enjoying a fantastic day of gaming and camaraderie. Baggin' Rights promises an unforgettable experience for all who attend.
Event Details:
What: Baggin' Rights Cornhole Tournament
Where: L'Americain, American Place Casino, Waukegan, IL
When: Saturday, August 10th, 2024
Registration: 9:00 AM
Tournament Start: 10:00 AM
Entry Fee: $100 per team
Prizes: $10,000 cash prize pool
Don't miss out on your chance to claim the title and win big! Register your team today at the Legacy Rewards Club inside American Place Casino and get ready for a day full of cornhole fun!
For more information and official rules, please visit americanplace.com/promos/ or contact Bronsen Hiraoka @bhiraoka@americanplace.com.
Julie Ivic
American Place Casino
+1 2569623057
jivic@americanplace.com
