Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,684 in the last 365 days.

$10,000 Up for Grabs at the Baggin' Rights Cornhole Tournament at American Place Casino

We're thrilled to see all levels for the Cornhole Tournament. With $10,000 on the line, the stakes are high, and we can't wait to see who takes home the cash and the bragging rights!”
— Jeff Babinski
WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornhole enthusiasts, mark your calendars and start practicing your aim! American Place Casino is excited to host the inaugural "Baggin' Rights" Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, August 10th, 2024. With a staggering $10,000 cash prize pool, this is the can't-miss event of the summer!

Ready, Set, Toss!
The action kicks off with registration at 9:00 AM, followed by the first toss at 10:00 AM sharp in L'Americain at American Place Casino. Teams can join the fun for a $100 buy-in, setting the stage for a showdown of skill, strategy, and friendly competition. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just love a good game of cornhole, this is your chance to shine!

Jeff Babinski, General Manager & Vice President at American Place Casino, shares the excitement: "We're thrilled to bring together players of all levels for the Baggin' Rights Cornhole Tournament. With $10,000 on the line, the stakes are high, and we can't wait to see who takes home the cash and the bragging rights!"

Join the Fun!
Participants can look forward to a top-notch event featuring excellent facilities and a vibrant, enthusiastic atmosphere. It's not just about the big win; it's also about enjoying a fantastic day of gaming and camaraderie. Baggin' Rights promises an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Event Details:

What: Baggin' Rights Cornhole Tournament
Where: L'Americain, American Place Casino, Waukegan, IL
When: Saturday, August 10th, 2024
Registration: 9:00 AM
Tournament Start: 10:00 AM
Entry Fee: $100 per team
Prizes: $10,000 cash prize pool
Don't miss out on your chance to claim the title and win big! Register your team today at the Legacy Rewards Club inside American Place Casino and get ready for a day full of cornhole fun!

For more information and official rules, please visit americanplace.com/promos/ or contact Bronsen Hiraoka @bhiraoka@americanplace.com.

Julie Ivic
American Place Casino
+1 2569623057
jivic@americanplace.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

$10,000 Up for Grabs at the Baggin' Rights Cornhole Tournament at American Place Casino

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more