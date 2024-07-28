Submit Release
Ambassador Lyu Jian of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Attends the Sudan Conflict Mediators Coordination Meeting

From July 25 to 26, 2024, Ambassador Lyu Jian of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the Sudan Conflict Mediators Coordination Meeting held in Djibouti. Representatives from more than 20 countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Sudan, Chad, Central Africa, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and France, as well as representatives from international and regional organizations such as the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Arab League, attended the meeting.

Ambassador Lyu Jian spoke at the meeting and presented China's position on the Sudanese issue, saying that political settlement is the only way out for the Sudanese issue. The pressing task is to push for an early ceasefire and help ease the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, while earnestly respecting Sudan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. China is ready to work with the international community to promote the early restoration of peace and stability in Sudan.

The meeting was initiated and hosted by the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, IGAD and the Arab League. During the meeting, Ambassador Lyu Jian had extensive exchanges with representatives of the participating parties.

