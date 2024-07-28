St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005806

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/28/24 at 0040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Kyle Cleveland

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/28/24 at approximately 0040 hours Troopers were dispatched to a suspicious call in Lyndon, VT. While there, Troopers learned that Cleveland (28) was at the residence. Troopers knew that Cleveland had an active warrant for his arrest. Cleveland was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. He was processed and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $1000 bail. Cleveland was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/29/2024 for his warrant.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/24 at 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111