St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005806
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/28/24 at 0040 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Kyle Cleveland
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/28/24 at approximately 0040 hours Troopers were dispatched to a suspicious call in Lyndon, VT. While there, Troopers learned that Cleveland (28) was at the residence. Troopers knew that Cleveland had an active warrant for his arrest. Cleveland was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. He was processed and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $1000 bail. Cleveland was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/29/2024 for his warrant.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/24 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111