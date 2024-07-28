St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening (x3)
CASE#: 24A4005797
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7-27-24 at 1815 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Scotch Hollow Road, Newbury, VT
VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening (x3)
ACCUSED: Drew Leete
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to reports of a family fight at a residence located on Scotch Hollow Road in Newbury. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Drew Leete assaulted a household member. Leete was taken into custody and transported to the State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was subsequently issued a citation for Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening (x3). Leete is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court -Criminal Division on 07/29/24, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-29-24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819