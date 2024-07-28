St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening (x3)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005797

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7-27-24 at 1815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Scotch Hollow Road, Newbury, VT

VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening (x3)

ACCUSED: Drew Leete

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to reports of a family fight at a residence located on Scotch Hollow Road in Newbury. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Drew Leete assaulted a household member. Leete was taken into custody and transported to the State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was subsequently issued a citation for Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening (x3). Leete is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court -Criminal Division on 07/29/24, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-29-24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819