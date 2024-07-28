Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,655 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening (x3)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  24A4005797

TROOPER:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  7-27-24 at 1815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Scotch Hollow Road, Newbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:  Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening (x3)

 

ACCUSED:  Drew Leete

AGE:  43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to reports of a family fight at a residence located on Scotch Hollow Road in Newbury. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Drew Leete assaulted a household member. Leete was taken into custody and transported to the State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was subsequently issued a citation for Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening (x3). Leete is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court -Criminal Division on 07/29/24, at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7-29-24 at 1230 hours

COURT:  Orange County

LODGED:  Yes

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening (x3)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more