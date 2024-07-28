[Over 350 business matching events arranged for the first two days] “2024 Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair” opens to visitors from today for them to buy quality products and get exquisite gifts

MACAU, July 28 - The “Celebration of 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland ‧ 2024 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” is open to the public from today (26) to 28 July with free admission. Boasting the record-largest exhibition space with an area of over 12,000 square metres, the 2024GMBPF gathers more than 450 exhibitors in 501 booths to display and sell branded products for domestic or business purposes from Guangdong, Macao and Belt and Road countries and regions. The fair features the “New Gourmet Tasting Zone 2.0” with cooking and food tasting on the spot and immersive experiences for China Chic and smart hotels. Over 75,000 exquisite gifts are prepared for visitors upon their admission to celebrate the two anniversaries. In the one-stop fair, visitors can satisfy their cravings to eat, shop and play.

The 2024GMBPF is also committed to improving the B2B matching scenarios. In the first two days of the event, three matching sessions were arranged, namely the “Hotel Facilities & Services Area Exhibition Guided Tour and Business Matching Session”, the “Smart Devices Area Guided Tour and Business Matching Session”, and the “China Chic Product and Service Business Matching Session”, in which over 350 business matching events were held.

In the “Hotel Facilities & Services Area Exhibition Guided Tour and Business Matching Session”, personnel from the six integrated tourism and leisure resorts and hotels in Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin were invited to visit the Hotel Facilities & Services Area and participate in business matching. During the business matching session, they held meetings with exhibitors. By focusing on the “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification, they aimed to help enterprises expand business opportunities. The participating enterprises were pleased with the arrangement and the result of the session, where they have learnt about a diverse range of products and explored new markets and business opportunities. A representative from a hotel in Macao said that since the hotel would like to introduce more elements for environmental protection, they have discussed with a water dispenser supplier through the session, and both parties were interested in in-depth exchanges afterwards. Another representative from the Co-operation Zone noted that through that session, they were able to get in contact with a variety of quality suppliers from Macao and mainland China specialising in hotel supplies and kitchen appliances, among others.

Buying branded products from different regions at one-stop

The 453 exhibitors at the 2024GMBPF will showcase and sell branded products from Guangdong, Macao and Belt and Road countries and regions. The products include hotel facilities, smart products, China chic products, food, daily necessities and jewellery. Some are from renowned and long-established brands in Macao and mainland China. Halal-certified food also makes its debut at the fair, where visitors can enjoy their one-stop shopping for a rich array of products.

Tasting delicacies at the smart kitchen

Integrated with innovative facilities used in smart kitchens, the “New Gourmet Tasting Zone 2.0” will invite famous Chinese and Western chefs to bake lion head pastries. To every food enthusiast, don’t miss the chance to titillate your taste buds. Four photo booths with different themes will be set up for everyone to visit in this summer heat.

Enjoying immersive China chic experience + the charm of smart hotels

The China Chic Area is another highlight of the fair. In the Area, displays, experiential and interactive activities are held to present twelve intangible cultural heritage handicrafts, Chinese spirits and liquor, mortise and tenon craftsmanship and Chinese chic clothes designed by brands from mainland China and Macao. The fair will have a fashion show to display traditional Chinese clothing, allowing visitors to appreciate its charm. Meanwhile, in the Hotel Facilities & Services Area, “hotel show rooms” incorporating innovative smart devices are placed to create distinctive hotel experiences for visitors.

Gaining amazing rewards such as special offers and gifts on site

To boost online and offline sales, the fair will organise various livestreaming flash sales and livestreaming activities to promote quality goods and Chinese spirits and liquor. Daily necessities, smart home appliances, food and beverages, and event-only discounted products are also available for sale.

A number of gifts will be given out on site. All visitors will receive a delicate gift for free upon admission to the venue while stock lasts. They can also participate in the lucky draw finale by presenting their admission tickets, with an opportunity to win smart electric motorcycles, mobile phones, game consoles, smart kitchen equipment or other prizes. Consumers will get a chance to a lucky draw upon spending every MOP300 at a single booth, and the prize will be given immediately once they win it. In addition, a treasure hunt card will be given at the venue. After collecting all the stamps on the card, visitors can exchange the card for an exquisite gift. By following the official WeChat account “MICE_IPIM” and playing the games there, visitors may win prizes such as mobile phones, hair dryers, and supermarket coupons.

The 2024GMBPF is open from 10am to 8pm. Free shuttle buses on the six routes in the Macao Peninsula and Taipa are provided for participants to travel to and from the event venue. For more information about the fair, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.