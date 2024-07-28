ELIXIR MD™ Secures First and Only FDA Clearance For Soft Tissue Coagulation For LED Light Therapy in Plastic Surgery
EINPresswire.com/ -- ELIXIR MD™, a global leader in photobiomodulation technology, has achieved a major milestone in the field of plastic surgery. The company is proud to announce that its revolutionary technology, (EPBM™), has received FDA 510(k) clearance for use in general and plastic surgery procedures. This makes ELIXIR MD™ the first and only company to receive such clearance for an LED light therapy device in the plastic surgery industry.
The FDA clearance is a significant achievement for ELIXIR MD™ and a testament to the safety and effectiveness of its EPBM™ technology. This clearance allows plastic surgeons to use ELIXIR MD™ device in a variety of procedures. The EPBM™ technology utilizes specific wavelengths of light to stimulate cellular activity, promoting healing and reducing inflammation, pain, and scarring.
"ELIXIR MD™ is committed to investing in R&D to provide plastic surgeons with the advancements they need to deliver the highest quality of care and achieve the fastest post-surgery results," said Ewan Yassen, CEO of ELIXIR MD™. "The new indication for soft tissue coagulation for LED light therapy in plastic surgery enhances the product's intended use, helping practitioners expand their patient base."
Since its inception, ELIXIR MD™ has been gaining widespread global brand awareness, with more than 70 plastic surgeons using the system worldwide. The ELIXIR MD™ brand is poised to become the new standard in plastic surgery for post-op recovery solutions.
About ELIXIR MD™
ELIXIR MD™ is at the forefront of medical innovation, dedicated to enhancing well-being and delivering impressive results. Specializing in Photobiomodulation Devices, our unique EPBM™ technology is designed to support Plastic Surgeons in enhancing surgical procedures and reducing recovery times. Our cutting-edge technology positions us strongly in the multi-billion dollar market, spanning various surgical specialties including plastic surgery and ENT. For more information about ELIXIR MD™ and its technology, visit www.elixir-md.com.
