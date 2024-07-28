Submit Release
News Search

There were 109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,658 in the last 365 days.

ELIXIR MD™ Secures First and Only FDA Clearance For Soft Tissue Coagulation For LED Light Therapy in Plastic Surgery

IRVINE, CA, USA, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELIXIR MD™, a global leader in photobiomodulation technology, has achieved a major milestone in the field of plastic surgery. The company is proud to announce that its revolutionary technology, (EPBM™), has received FDA 510(k) clearance for use in general and plastic surgery procedures. This makes ELIXIR MD™ the first and only company to receive such clearance for an LED light therapy device in the plastic surgery industry.

The FDA clearance is a significant achievement for ELIXIR MD™ and a testament to the safety and effectiveness of its EPBM™ technology. This clearance allows plastic surgeons to use ELIXIR MD™ device in a variety of procedures. The EPBM™ technology utilizes specific wavelengths of light to stimulate cellular activity, promoting healing and reducing inflammation, pain, and scarring.

"ELIXIR MD™ is committed to investing in R&D to provide plastic surgeons with the advancements they need to deliver the highest quality of care and achieve the fastest post-surgery results," said Ewan Yassen, CEO of ELIXIR MD™. "The new indication for soft tissue coagulation for LED light therapy in plastic surgery enhances the product's intended use, helping practitioners expand their patient base."

Since its inception, ELIXIR MD™ has been gaining widespread global brand awareness, with more than 70 plastic surgeons using the system worldwide. The ELIXIR MD™ brand is poised to become the new standard in plastic surgery for post-op recovery solutions.

About ELIXIR MD™

ELIXIR MD™ is at the forefront of medical innovation, dedicated to enhancing well-being and delivering impressive results. Specializing in Photobiomodulation Devices, our unique EPBM™ technology is designed to support Plastic Surgeons in enhancing surgical procedures and reducing recovery times. Our cutting-edge technology positions us strongly in the multi-billion dollar market, spanning various surgical specialties including plastic surgery and ENT. For more information about ELIXIR MD™ and its technology, visit www.elixir-md.com.

Michael Elias
ELIXIR MD™
+1 949-695-7727
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

ELIXIR MD™ Secures First and Only FDA Clearance For Soft Tissue Coagulation For LED Light Therapy in Plastic Surgery

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more