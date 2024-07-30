Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,977 in the last 365 days.

Derr Heating Announces Derr Care™ Priority HVAC Membership Club

Derr Heating and Cooling goes mobile all over Kitsap County.

Derr Care Seal of HVAC Priority Service

Derr Care™ Keeps PNW Homes Well-Cared For With High Priority HVAC Services

KINGSTON, WA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era of unpredictable weather patterns and rising energy costs, maintaining the efficiency and reliability of a home’s HVAC system is more crucial than ever. Derr Heating & Cooling, a rapidly growing HVAC company on Western Washington's Olympic Peninsula, has responded with the Derr Care Priority HVAC Membership Club, designed to safeguard and extend the performance of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems, to ensure a home can remain a sanctuary of comfort and reliability.

By joining the Derr Care Priority HVAC Membership Club, members gain access to an array of benefits aimed at enhancing both the performance and longevity of their HVAC systems. The Club features include:

- Priority Scheduling and Support: Enjoy expedited service, ensuring that your needs are met promptly.
- Scheduled Reminders: Receive timely reminders for essential preventative maintenance, so you never miss a crucial appointment.
- Loyalty Discounts: Benefit from a 15% discount on new system installations and service repairs.
- Savings on Fees: Save $40 on travel and diagnostic fees, and enjoy a discount on your first preventative maintenance service.
- No Overtime Rates: Avoid additional costs with no overtime rates for emergency after-hours service.

The Derr Care Priority Membership HVAC Club offers tailored preventative maintenance and safety inspections to suit your HVAC system’s specific needs on an annual or semi-annual basis:

The Annual Heat-Only Service is tailored for homes with heating systems requiring yearly upkeep to ensure optimal efficiency. The Semi-Annual Heat/Cool Service is ideal for homes with integrated heating and cooling systems, providing bi-annual check-ups to keep both systems functioning smoothly.

Membership fees are designed to be affordable, providing homeowners with peace of mind knowing their comfort systems are in expert hands. I

For more information or to sign up, call a Derr Customer Care Representative at (564) 222-0717 or visit https://derrheating.com/priority-maintenance/ .

Nicole Palmer
Derr Heating & Cooling, LLC
+1 564-222-0717
email us here

You just read:

Derr Heating Announces Derr Care™ Priority HVAC Membership Club

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more