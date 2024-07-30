Derr Heating Announces Derr Care™ Priority HVAC Membership Club
Derr Care™ Keeps PNW Homes Well-Cared For With High Priority HVAC ServicesKINGSTON, WA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era of unpredictable weather patterns and rising energy costs, maintaining the efficiency and reliability of a home’s HVAC system is more crucial than ever. Derr Heating & Cooling, a rapidly growing HVAC company on Western Washington's Olympic Peninsula, has responded with the Derr Care Priority HVAC Membership Club, designed to safeguard and extend the performance of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems, to ensure a home can remain a sanctuary of comfort and reliability.
By joining the Derr Care Priority HVAC Membership Club, members gain access to an array of benefits aimed at enhancing both the performance and longevity of their HVAC systems. The Club features include:
- Priority Scheduling and Support: Enjoy expedited service, ensuring that your needs are met promptly.
- Scheduled Reminders: Receive timely reminders for essential preventative maintenance, so you never miss a crucial appointment.
- Loyalty Discounts: Benefit from a 15% discount on new system installations and service repairs.
- Savings on Fees: Save $40 on travel and diagnostic fees, and enjoy a discount on your first preventative maintenance service.
- No Overtime Rates: Avoid additional costs with no overtime rates for emergency after-hours service.
The Derr Care Priority Membership HVAC Club offers tailored preventative maintenance and safety inspections to suit your HVAC system’s specific needs on an annual or semi-annual basis:
The Annual Heat-Only Service is tailored for homes with heating systems requiring yearly upkeep to ensure optimal efficiency. The Semi-Annual Heat/Cool Service is ideal for homes with integrated heating and cooling systems, providing bi-annual check-ups to keep both systems functioning smoothly.
Membership fees are designed to be affordable, providing homeowners with peace of mind knowing their comfort systems are in expert hands. I
For more information or to sign up, call a Derr Customer Care Representative at (564) 222-0717 or visit https://derrheating.com/priority-maintenance/ .
Nicole Palmer
Derr Heating & Cooling, LLC
+1 564-222-0717
email us here