Digital Dental Strategies Sets Up Shop in Kitsap
Like the Sonicare toothbrush demonstrated, mind share is the first step to market-share.”SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do the Sonicare™ toothbrush, the TruBridge™ socket-based dental bridge, 4,000 award-winning dental Websites, and the Kitsap Dental Lab all have in common?
They have all become leaders in their respective markets as clients of Digital Dental Strategies, a division of IdeaBank Interactive, that has just established a new, local outpost in Silverdale, Washington, Kitsap County.
The "Hall of Fame" dental marketing dream team of content managers, social media specialists, video producers, email marketers, and Al-based, Webchat programmers is committed to advancing the state-of- the-art for the next generation of modern dentistry, transformative dentistry, orthodontics, prosthodontics and endodontics.
The company is Google-certified and a member of the Google Advertising Advisory Board. It has also authored White Papers on dental marketing that have been endorsed by the American Dental Association. Able to create EMR/Web portals and online doctor-patient sessions, the practice is also recognized as a HIPAA Associate and is HIPAA-compliant.
Digital Dental Strategies, (DDS for short), has achieved the following dental marketing milestones:
• Naming, branding, professional training and Go-to-Market strategy for the Sonicare™ Dental Hygiene system, developed by Wa.-founded Optiva, and now owned by Philips.
• Creating the search engine architecture for over 4,000 dentists nationwide as an integration with the industry's leadjng dental practice management software, implementing SEO best practice templates and patient reviews management.
• Branding and market launch for the U.S. patent-pending TruBridge Dental Restoration system. One of the firm's clients was also named "Favorite Dentist on Bainbridge Island" by generating votes for the practice.
• Serving as the Content Manager for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the agency designed and developed FootCareMD.com
• Web design and online management for Kitsap Dental Lab.
“From tele-dentistry to lasered teeth cleaning, to replacing ill-fitting dentures with lighter, stronger, teeth-only implants, the dental world is rapidly changing. Like the Sonicare toothbrush demonstrated, mind share is the first step to market-share," said Digital Dental Strategies' president Michael Lawrence. “We look forward to helping Kitsap oral health professionals leverage these opportunities and welcome patients to the new world of digital marketing.”
