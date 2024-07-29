Kensium Announces Strategic Divestiture of Acumatica Operations to Net at Work and Acquisition of Pixafy
Kensium sells its Acumatica VAR operations to Net at Work and acquires Pixafy, focusing on enhancing its ecommerce and ERP integration solutions.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kensium, a leading ecommerce agency and innovative technology solutions provider, announced a strategic decision to sell its Acumatica VAR practice, including operations and customer base, to Net at Work, a renowned tech company specializing in ERP integrations and other enterprise systems. In a concurrent move, Kensium will also acquire Pixafy, Net at Work’s ecommerce agency, reinforcing its capabilities in delivering high-quality ecommerce solutions. Effective July 26th, these transitions mark significant pivots in Kensium’s strategy, focusing more intently on its core competencies in ecommerce solutions and expanding its enterprise integration offerings across various ERP platforms.
Kensium has established itself as a key player in the ecommerce-ERP integration sphere, leveraging its deep expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions that drive business success. In line with its vision for growth and innovation, Kensium will continue to develop products for Acumatica as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV). This move allows Kensium to enhance its product offerings and deliver even more value to its clients.
This strategic realignment is driven by Kensium’s objective to deepen its focus on specialized ecommerce solutions, expand its services to include integrations with multiple leading ERPs, and strengthen its position as a leader in the ecommerce integration market.
The agreement also includes transitioning Kensium’s Acumatica practice team members to Net at Work. This move is an exciting opportunity for these employees to join an organization set to become the largest Acumatica VAR, offering them vast growth and development prospects within a focused and expanding company.
“Kensium has always been at the cutting edge of ecommerce technology, and these strategic decisions allow us to concentrate on what we do best – creating innovative commerce solutions that help businesses succeed,” said Rahul Gedupudi, CEO and Founder of Kensium. “We are confident that Net at Work is the right home for our Acumatica customers and team members, and equally excited to welcome the Pixafy team to further bolster our ecommerce expertise. This transition supports our strategic goals while ensuring continuity and growth opportunities for our customers and employees.”
“With this acquisition, Net at Work will leverage Kensium’s specialized knowledge and resources to further enhance service delivery, drive innovation, expand development capacity on the Acumatica platform and support clients in achieving their digital transformation goals. The combined strengths of both organizations will ensure a seamless transition and continued excellence in customer service,” said Alex Solomon, Net at Work co-founder and co-CEO.
Kensium is committed to a smooth transition for its customers, ensuring that the high standards of service and support they have come to expect continue without interruption. Kensium will also continue to support the customers on commerce and connectors. Kensium looks forward to a continued partnership with Acumatica as an ISV and to driving new levels of success in ecommerce integration across various ERP platforms.
About Kensium:
Kensium is an industry leader in providing integrated ecommerce solutions. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Kensium empowers businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals by delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance online presence, streamline operations, and drive growth.
About Net at Work:
Net at Work is a leading provider of integrated business technology solutions. It specializes in ERP, CRM, and HRMS solutions. Net at Work empowers organizations by optimizing their IT environments, enabling operational excellence, and creating competitive advantage.
Rahul Gedupudi
Kensium
+1 312-448-3975
rgedupudi@kensium.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
YouTube