FEMA Teams Coming to a Neighborhood Near You

Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have begun visiting 10 Missouri counties impacted by the May 19-27 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding to help register affected individuals and households for FEMA assistance.

Over the coming days and weeks, teams of two each will spread out to Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas counties to augment individual efforts to access federal disaster assistance.

The teams help survivors apply with FEMA and address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application status updates and referrals to community resources.

FEMA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification. Residents are encouraged to ask for official photo ID before providing personal information.

You do not have to wait to see a Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) team to register for assistance or get the status of your case. You can go online to disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 to do both. The team visits are an extra effort to help make sure everyone knows about, and has access to, disaster assistance.

Through its Individual and Households Program, FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants to help pay for a temporary place to live, make minimal home repairs, help with serious needs and potentially assist with other needs not covered by insurance.

6 Tips to Know about FEMA Help

Access to FEMA assistance is voluntary and free. No one is required to apply for FEMA aid. However, some nonprofit organizations and other governmental agencies who help in disasters may require a FEMA case to qualify for their programs.

Apply with FEMA. If you have already applied with another organization or agency for disaster help, such as the American Red Cross, that application does not automatically register you with FEMA. A separate FEMA application is needed. The fastest way to get started is online at www.disasterassistance.gov. Survivors also can call FEMA directly at 800-621-3362 (FEMA) or download the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Keep track of your FEMA Registration Number. It will be assigned to you when you apply. That Case Number is basically your personal identification with FEMA. You will need that number to update your information, submit documentation if asked and/or access your case at any time.

FEMA cannot duplicate assistance you have already received from insurance or other sources so keep track of anything you've gotten so far. We can help sort it out. FEMA aid is intended to help with uninsured or underinsured losses.

One size does not fit all. While there are specific laws and guidelines that outline federal disaster assistance and how to qualify, FEMA works with each person or household on a case-by-case basis to determine eligibility and type/amount of assistance granted based on their specific losses. So, it is possible that neighbors who were impacted by the same storm will not receive the same type or amount of help.

Grants. FEMA assistance to individuals and households is in the form of grants that do not need to be repaid if the money is used for the reason(s) identified in the letter you'll be sent explaining what the funds are intended to cover.

For more disaster-related information, visit the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency online at www.sema.dps.mo.gov or FEMA at www.fema.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4803.